4 Major Sam’s Club Changes Coming to Stores, and How They’ll Affect You

Last month, Best Life reported on a slate of new health and technology initiatives happening at Sam’s Club. The warehouse rolled out a new Grab & Go food section and teased the addition of more cashier-less stores, all aimed at streamlining the overall customer experience.

Keeping in line with this thinking, the company is now amping up its value-added services and express delivery offerings. So, without further ado, here are four major changes coming to Sam’s Clubs nationwide—including exciting (read: money-saving) news for pet owners.

RELATED: 4 More Major Costco Changes Coming to Stores, and How They’ll Affect You.

1 Sam’s Club now offers same-day, express delivery for its rotisserie chicken.

Sam’s Club is expanding its same-day delivery offerings to include its Member’s Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken, as reported by All Recipes. With express delivery, club members can now get a rotisserie chicken delivered to their doorstep in under three hours.

The rotisserie chicken costs $4.98 (same as its in-store price) and is available for same-day, express delivery to “most residences within a 15-mile radius of Sam’s Club locations,” according to the club’s website.

While same-day delivery is free for Plus club members on orders totaling $50 or more, the Express add-on option has an $8 fee.

2 Sam’s Club now offers discounted pet insurance.

Sam’s Club has partnered with Spot Pet Insurance to offer its members “an integrated pharmacy program and discounted insurance plans,” as unveiled in a July 9 press release.

“As pet parents, we do everything we can to keep our animals healthy. But between rising costs and confusing systems, even basic care can feel overwhelming,” said Sherri Keeth, vice president of healthcare at Sam’s Club.

Some highlighted perks include:

Up to 15 percent off personalized pet insurance plans

A wide selection of 110+ pet medications for $80 or less (more than half have price tags under $15)

No out-of-pocket costs on select flea, tick, and heartworm preventative treatments

Convenient in-club medication dispensing service

“With many Sam’s Club members owning pets, many of whom aren’t likely currently insured based on national pet insurance statistics, we knew there was an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of families,” added Keeth.

RELATED: 4 More Major Walmart Changes Coming to Stores, and How They’ll Affect You.

3 Sam’s Club is investing more in omnichannel offerings.

Omni offerings allow members “to choose how, where and when they want to shop,” explained Todd Sears, senior vice president and CFO of Sam’s Club, at the 2025 Evercore Consumer & Retail Conference, per Grocery Dive. “We believe the future of club retail is omni,” he added.

The omnichannel retailing umbrella at Sam’s Club includes the Scan & Go app, curbside pickup, delivery, automated receipt checking, and more. During the company’s most recent quarter, 35 percent of sales came from Scan & Go, which is “tremendous growth” for technology that’s nearly a decade old, remarked Sears.

Curbside pickup and delivery are also skyrocketing.

“Curbside pickup and shipping have been growing pretty consistently for a number of years. However, delivery has been what’s really taken off as of late,” added Sears. Data shows that delivery has increased 160 percent year-over-year.

Sam’s Club’s new AI receipt-checking gates have also streamlined the shopping experience for customers. The machines can scan items twice as fast, helping members get out the door quicker.

Right now, the Sam’s Club shopping app is under renovation and will soon function similarly to Walmart’s shopping app. The project is “scheduled to be completed in a couple of months,” reported Grocery Dive.

4 This highly requested pizza flavor is now back at Sam’s Club.

Calling all pizza lovers! The Member’s Mark 12-inch Artisan Margherita Pizza is officially back at Sam’s Club.

The delicious pie is made with authentic ingredients, including imported dough from Italy and fresh mozzarella. The pizza is topped off with fire-roasted cherry tomatoes and a generous drizzle of Member’s Mark’s Italian Basil Pesto, which you can also buy by the jar in-store.

According to Eat This, Not That!, “each pizza is made fresh in-club daily, is ready in just 10-12 minutes, and serves two to three people.”

“Best $11 pizza I’ve ever had, and I love pizza. Please keep supplying it. Easy dinner at least once a week,” said one Sam’s Club member.