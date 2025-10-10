7 Best New Home Depot Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Month

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Get your hands on giant pink nutcrackers, flocked trees, and more before they sell out. Home Depot is pulling out all the stops with its Christmas decorations this year, but the store is notorious for its seasonal items going viral and quickly becoming unavailable. Here’s what you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

1 Flocked LED Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

Every year, Home Depot’s Grand Duchess Twinkling Balsam Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree goes viral and quickly sells out (it’s still available if you’re looking to get in on the trend). However, this year, we want to shake things up a bit with this Breckenridge Flocked LED Pre-Lit Christmas Tree.

While a lot of artificial flocked trees can look cheap and cheesy, this one feels expensive and classy. The 7.5-foot tree (it also comes in 9 or 12 feet) is $399 and has 4,148 realistic branch tips and 600 color-changing micro fairy LEDs, so you can choose to illuminate your evergreen in white or colored lights, as well as nine different lighting functions (twinkling, flashing, etc.).

“The lights and lighting options are amazing. It’s like having your very own Christmas light show,” wrote one satisfied shopper, who chose this tree as an alternative to the Grand Duchess. They add that the branches are sturdy and the flocking is “perfect.” However, they advise taking your time with fluffing the tree out initially.

2 Peeking Reindeer Coir Door Mat

There are hundreds of seasonal doormats out there made from stylish coir (the coconut fibers that produce the popular rough material), but the majority of them are the natural brown color with black detailing. This one, however, is a vibrant red with two adorable reindeer.

The 17-by-29-inch Peeking Reindeer Coir Door Mat is $17.50 and has a five-star rating. “This mat is adorable. It’s well made and worth every penny,” shared one happy customer. It’s also available in a 17-by-29-inch size for $27.50.

3 5-Foot Pink LED Nutcracker

Pastel pink is having its moment with this year’s Christmas aesthetic, from Dolly Parton’s new Dollar General line to Dillard’s pink bow decor collection. But Home Depot is taking the trend to new heights, with this giant, 61-inch LED Nutcracker Yard Decoration.

The $80 decoration has a sturdy iron base and ground stakes and comes outfitted with 100 twinkling lights. We love the idea of getting a pair of these nutcrackers to flank your entryway. And if pink’s not your thing, it also comes in gold or two versions of classic red and green.

4 Twinkling LED Bow Lights

We bet at least one of your neighbors decorates their house with strands of snowflake or icicle lights. Stand out with these fun Twinkling LED Bow Lights, $40 for a three-pack of the 10-inch bows. Hang them in a row along your fence, or scatter them on your windows. Either way, they’re a fun pop of festive color.

5 Mini LED Net Lights

Speaking of lights: Sometimes the best decorations are the simplest ones. Stop fumbling with tangled strands of lights and instead pick up these Mini LED Net Lights that easily drape over shrubs, bushes, and tree canopies. Each $15 net measures 4-by-6-feet and is made up of 150 lights. You can safely connect up to 30 nets.

6 8-Foot LED Pre-Lit Bare Branch Tree

This eight-foot-tall LED Pre-Lit Bare Branch Tree has a five-star rating and more than 407 positive reviews.

“We have five of these trees in our yard and my husband wants more! Everyone compliments us on the trees. Several neighbors have purchased this tree,” shared one reviewer.

“Obsessed with this tree!!! It’s GORGEOUS!!! Saw it in someone’s yard, which resulted in a two year search to find it,” wrote someone else. Others add that it’s sturdy, stands up to wind, and is easy to assemble.

However, do note that this popular $249 decoration usually sells out, so you’ll want to act fast.

7 3-Piece LED Pop-Up Snowman Family

It’s not uncommon to spend $100 on one light-up yard decoration or inflatable. But with this LED Pop-Up Snowman Family, you get three pieces for that price. The largest snowman is four feet tall, and they all feature round bases and ground stakes, illuminated by cool white lights.