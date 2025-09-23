7 New Walmart and Target Christmas Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As my roommate can attest, I am a Christmas fanatic. I deck the apartment out in twinkle lights, red and green dish towels, Santa figurines, and pine-scented candles. However, my bedding could use a festive upgrade. Luckily, the bedding aisles at Walmart and Target are already starting to look merry and bright. Ahead, shop warm comforters and flannel sheets just in time for bundle-under-cozy-sheets weather.

1 Peppermint Quilt Set

A quilt set allows you to embrace the holiday spirit without overhauling your bedroom decor. This peppermint-inspired collection includes a quilt, which you can easily layer over a down comforter, as well as two pillow shams. It comes in full, queen, and king sizes. Snag it for $59 at Target.

2 Christmas Tree Quilt Set

This Christmas Tree Quilt Set belongs in the set of a Nancy Meyers Christmas film. What I love most about it is that it’s double-sided, so you can choose a white background with green trees or vice versa. Fun fact: more than 300 Target shoppers have purchased this quilt set in the past month alone!

3 Snowflake Quilt Set

Perhaps you don’t understand the holiday-themed bedding aesthetic—but your partner, on the other hand, is the biggest Christmas fanatic you know. Target’s Snowflake Quilt Set is a smart compromise because the color/pattern isn’t too loud, yet it still leans into those Christmasy vibes.

Made from 100 percent cotton, this quilt set is soft to the touch and promotes optimal airflow, so you don’t have to worry about overheating mid-slumber.

4 Candy Cane Flannel Sheet Set

On the contrary, maybe you only want to swap out your sheets for the holiday season. Or perhaps, you’re looking for sheets to match your new Christmas quilt. These candy cane flannel sheets are super cozy, and prices start at just $30 for a standard set.

5 3-Piece Bright White Snowflake Holiday Comforter Set

This three-piece white snowflake comforter set is a total steal for just $46 at Walmart! The comforter has a pillowy appearance that’s similar to a down comforter. Plus, the design is super subtle, so you can bring it red throw pillows or a plush green blanket.

6 Christmas Tree Bedding Set

Wrinkle- and fade-resistant, these Christmas tree bedding sheets are “as soft as 1,500 thread count Egyptian cotton,” and “its ultrafine yarn and micro-venilated weave repels sweat and stains,” per Walmart.

The set is $26 for a twin, with prices varying for sizes between twin XL and California king.

7 3-Piece Holiday Peppermint Party Reversible Set

Speaking of bold prints, it doesn’t get more Christmasy than this Holiday Peppermint Party Reversible Set. It comes with a dual-sided quilt and two decorative pillow shams.

“I love this comforter! It is so fun and added so much to the Christmas/ Winter season. Great quality,” says one shopper.