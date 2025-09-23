 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

7 New Walmart and Target Christmas Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

We can’t wait until it’s bundle-under-cozy-sheets weather.

As my roommate can attest, I am a Christmas fanatic. I deck the apartment out in twinkle lights, red and green dish towels, Santa figurines, and pine-scented candles. However, my bedding could use a festive upgrade. Luckily, the bedding aisles at Walmart and Target are already starting to look merry and bright. Ahead, shop warm comforters and flannel sheets just in time for bundle-under-cozy-sheets weather.

1
Peppermint Quilt Set

peppermint quilt from Target
Target

A quilt set allows you to embrace the holiday spirit without overhauling your bedroom decor. This peppermint-inspired collection includes a quilt, which you can easily layer over a down comforter, as well as two pillow shams. It comes in full, queen, and king sizes. Snag it for $59 at Target.

2
Christmas Tree Quilt Set

christmas tree quilt from Target
Target

This Christmas Tree Quilt Set belongs in the set of a Nancy Meyers Christmas film. What I love most about it is that it’s double-sided, so you can choose a white background with green trees or vice versa. Fun fact: more than 300 Target shoppers have purchased this quilt set in the past month alone!

3
Snowflake Quilt Set

snowflake quilt from Target
Target

Perhaps you don’t understand the holiday-themed bedding aesthetic—but your partner, on the other hand, is the biggest Christmas fanatic you know. Target’s Snowflake Quilt Set is a smart compromise because the color/pattern isn’t too loud, yet it still leans into those Christmasy vibes.

Made from 100 percent cotton, this quilt set is soft to the touch and promotes optimal airflow, so you don’t have to worry about overheating mid-slumber.

4
Candy Cane Flannel Sheet Set

candy cane sheet set from Target
Target

On the contrary, maybe you only want to swap out your sheets for the holiday season. Or perhaps, you’re looking for sheets to match your new Christmas quilt. These candy cane flannel sheets are super cozy, and prices start at just $30 for a standard set.

5
3-Piece Bright White Snowflake Holiday Comforter Set

snowflake comforter set from Walmart
Walmart

This three-piece white snowflake comforter set is a total steal for just $46 at Walmart! The comforter has a pillowy appearance that’s similar to a down comforter. Plus, the design is super subtle, so you can bring it red throw pillows or a plush green blanket.

6
Christmas Tree Bedding Set

red christmas tree comforter set from Walmart
Walmart

Wrinkle- and fade-resistant, these Christmas tree bedding sheets are “as soft as 1,500 thread count Egyptian cotton,” and “its ultrafine yarn and micro-venilated weave repels sweat and stains,” per Walmart.

The set is $26 for a twin, with prices varying for sizes between twin XL and California king.

7
3-Piece Holiday Peppermint Party Reversible Set

green christmas tree sheet set from Walmart
Walmart

Speaking of bold prints, it doesn’t get more Christmasy than this Holiday Peppermint Party Reversible Set. It comes with a dual-sided quilt and two decorative pillow shams.

“I love this comforter! It is so fun and added so much to the Christmas/ Winter season. Great quality,” says one shopper.

