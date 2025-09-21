The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Yes, I know it is only mid-September, but the holiday season is starting already—at least at T.J. Maxx. The discount store and its website are flooded with Christmas and holiday-inspired decor, ranging from dishes and bedding to bathmats. My theory is that it’s better to shop early while the best items are in stock than to wait until the last minute and be forced to sift through the leftovers. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx Christmas decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 These Beautiful Red Bow Plates

Will bows ever go out of style? Doesn’t look like it. I love this set of four BELLA LUX Hand Painted Bow Dinner Plates for $29.99. I recommend using them with your white dish sets, festive placemats, and napkins. If the bows aren’t your style, check out all the other holiday-themed dishes at T.J. Maxx.

2 Seasonal Bedding

My daughter goes wild over seasonal bedding. This set of ENVOGUE Gingerbread Dogs Sheets is adorable and is available for all bed sizes twin to king, $19.99 to $34.99. The polyester sheets are brushed for extra softness. Each set comes with a flat and fitted sheet and one to two pillow cases.

3 Christmas Tree Wine Glasses

Get into the holiday spirit while enjoying your wine and spirits with this set of JINGLES & JOY Clear Wine Glasses With Figural Tree Stem. I love the Christmas tree stem and the fact that the set is just $19.99. These make a great gift for a wine drinker.

4 Naughty or Nice Pillows

Are you naughty or nice? Why choose when you can be both? This INDIGO 12×20 2pk Naughty Nice Two-Sided Pillows set will brighten up your living room in a festive and fun fashion. And, the pillow covers are removable so you can wash them.

5 Silver Nutcrackers

If you want to add a little metallic magic to your holiday decor, buy a few of these ZODAX Metallic Decorative Nutcrackers. They look so classy and expensive but cost just $12.99 each. Don’t plan on cracking nuts with them, as they are decorative only.

6 A Pine Scented Candle

I love burning pine-scented candles all winter long. T.J. Maxx is already starting to mark down fall candles and stocking the aisles with holiday-scented ones. This SAND AND FOG 34oz Winter Pine Candle is just $19.99 and has a whopping seven wicks.

7 And, a Gingerbread Bathmat

I feel like the bathroom is the most overlooked spot in the house for holiday decor. This VISTA HOME FASHIONS 25×28 Gingerbread Figural Bath Rug is an easy way to infuse the holiday spirit into the room you spend so much time in. Get the tufted rug for $16.99.