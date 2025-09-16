The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

T.J. Maxx is my secret resource for gift-giving luxury presents for less. The discount store is home to many fantastic finds, ranging from designer clothes and fragrances to luxury home goods and coffee table books. Most of the items I buy for people, they literally have no clue that I didn’t get them from an upscale department store. This week, the store and website got in so many great items. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx gift finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Gucci Aviator Sunglasses for Half Off

A new pair of designer aviators for half off? Yes, please. These Gucci 59mm Designer Sunglasses, $199.99 at T.J. Maxx, compared to more than double elsewhere, come with a Gucci case and cleaning cloth. Not your recipient’s style? There are lots of other designer frames at various price points to choose from.

2 A Rag & Bone Jacket at More Than $400 Off

I just went shopping at the Rag & Bone store this weekend and saw so many gorgeous items. However, today when I went onto the T.J. Maxx website and saw this Rag & Bone Bubble Jacket, I lost it. While it comes in men’s sizes, it’s a super chic puffer for women as well. Get it for just $179.99. The original retail price might shock you: $598.

3 A Sleek Espresso Maker

Are you shopping for an espresso drinker? This Kitchen Aid Metal Semi-automatic Espresso Machine is sleek, gorgeous, and such a steal. Get it for $159.99, or pay retail, $350, at other department stores.

4 An Adorable Pink Kids Carhartt Beanie

I don’t care if you are a Carhartt person. This pink kids Carhartt beanie is so adorable and a great gift for a kid. It also comes in more neutral colors, like tan. Get the fold-over cuff style for $9.99.

5 A Solid Gold Initial Necklace

I love initial necklaces as a gift. This Golden Clef Made In Italy 14kt Gold Initial Disc Pendant Necklace is a gorgeous splurge gift for your loved one. They have many initials and a few letter styles in stock for $249.99.

6 A Set of Hermes Perfume

If only the finest is good enough, this Hermes Made In France 4-pc Eau de Toilette Mini Boxed Set is designed to impress. It comes with four of the legendary luxe brand’s best-selling scents: Un Jardin sur la Lagune Eau de Toilette, Un Jardin a Cythere Eau de Toilette, Un Jardin sur le Nil Eau de Toilette, and Le Jardin de Monsieur Li Eau de Toilette, packaged in the trademark orange box.

7 This Bob Dylan Coffee Table Book

T.J. Maxx is my secret resource for coffee table books, as they are always significantly less than retail. If you are shopping for a music lover this Accart Books Dylan By Schatzberg Book, $24.99, will hit the right note.