7 Best New T.J. Maxx Decor Finds Shoppers Are Grabbing Right Now
From throws to topiaries, shoppers can’t resist these stylish new T.J. Maxx décor finds.
With the first day of autumn just days away, I am in the middle of a fall refresh. After weeks of scouring all the stores, ranging from HomeGoods and Marshalls to Costco and Hobby Lobby, I have noticed that investing in just a few key pieces can really spruce up your space. T.J. Maxx has some really amazing decor items, including blankets, coffee table books, and storage essentials. Here are 7 best new T.J. Maxx decor finds shoppers (including myself) are grabbing right now.
1
This Spooky Tassel Throw
Halloween decorations can be tacky, but there are many tasteful options at T.J. Maxx, including this Handcrafted in India Handmade Tufted Ghosts Tassel Throw for $29.99. I love that it’s black and white, and the tufted ghosts upgrade the look.
2
A Paris Coffee Table Book
I love buying coffee table books and feel like you can never have too many. I have been obsessed with Paris lately, so I will order this Welcome Books Paris From The Air Book for $19.99. It features beautiful photos from the City of Light and makes the perfect holiday gift.
3
A Chic Storage Basket
I get all my baskets and storage bins at T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods. This gorgeous RGI Hand Woven Paper Cord Round Basket With Center Stripe is just $19.99 and perfect for hiding items in my living room. I love that it has handles so I can easily carry it around the house.
4
A Western Throw Blanket
Americana brands like Pendleton are reliable in making high-quality goods at a reasonable price. I love this Coyote Sherpa Throw, $29.99, which adds a little western flair to your space. And, it is so warm and cozy.
5
Holiday Topiaries
No, it’s not too early to start buying holiday decor and gifts. Start out with this Balsam and Fir 4ft Outdoor Safe Holly Leaf Berry Spiral Topiary, $79.99. I am going to buy two of them for my front porch, as they are outdoor safe and so attention-grabbing.
6
Christmas Tree Taper Candles
Over the past few years, I have gotten into the habit of swapping out taper candles seasonally. I use my same silver and gold candlesticks, but invest in candles, like these Sand and Fog 2pk Tree Taper Candles, $5.99, to add a festive touch to the room. They are unscented FYI.
7
A Faux Flower Arrangement
I love fresh flowers, but obviously, they don’t live forever. I am willing to invest a little bit of money in dried or faux flowers just because of their longevity. This Bayberry Orchards Oversized Porch Pot With Mums And Hydrangeas is $129.99, and totally worth it.