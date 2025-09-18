7 Best New T.J. Maxx Decor Finds Shoppers Are Grabbing Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With the first day of autumn just days away, I am in the middle of a fall refresh. After weeks of scouring all the stores, ranging from HomeGoods and Marshalls to Costco and Hobby Lobby, I have noticed that investing in just a few key pieces can really spruce up your space. T.J. Maxx has some really amazing decor items, including blankets, coffee table books, and storage essentials. Here are 7 best new T.J. Maxx decor finds shoppers (including myself) are grabbing right now.

1 This Spooky Tassel Throw

Halloween decorations can be tacky, but there are many tasteful options at T.J. Maxx, including this Handcrafted in India Handmade Tufted Ghosts Tassel Throw for $29.99. I love that it’s black and white, and the tufted ghosts upgrade the look.

2 A Paris Coffee Table Book

I love buying coffee table books and feel like you can never have too many. I have been obsessed with Paris lately, so I will order this Welcome Books Paris From The Air Book for $19.99. It features beautiful photos from the City of Light and makes the perfect holiday gift.

3 A Chic Storage Basket

I get all my baskets and storage bins at T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods. This gorgeous RGI Hand Woven Paper Cord Round Basket With Center Stripe is just $19.99 and perfect for hiding items in my living room. I love that it has handles so I can easily carry it around the house.

4 A Western Throw Blanket

Americana brands like Pendleton are reliable in making high-quality goods at a reasonable price. I love this Coyote Sherpa Throw, $29.99, which adds a little western flair to your space. And, it is so warm and cozy.

5 Holiday Topiaries

No, it’s not too early to start buying holiday decor and gifts. Start out with this Balsam and Fir 4ft Outdoor Safe Holly Leaf Berry Spiral Topiary, $79.99. I am going to buy two of them for my front porch, as they are outdoor safe and so attention-grabbing.

6 Christmas Tree Taper Candles

Over the past few years, I have gotten into the habit of swapping out taper candles seasonally. I use my same silver and gold candlesticks, but invest in candles, like these Sand and Fog 2pk Tree Taper Candles, $5.99, to add a festive touch to the room. They are unscented FYI.

7 A Faux Flower Arrangement

I love fresh flowers, but obviously, they don’t live forever. I am willing to invest a little bit of money in dried or faux flowers just because of their longevity. This Bayberry Orchards Oversized Porch Pot With Mums And Hydrangeas is $129.99, and totally worth it.