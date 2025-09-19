7 Best New Walmart Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

No, it’s not your imagination: Your favorite stores are already full of Christmas decor. I recently visited Walmart, and they have so many great things, including faux Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments, outdoor nativity sets, and DIY crafts. What should you start buying? Here are the 7 best new Walmart Christmas decorations finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Beautifully Flocked Faux Tree

Now is the time to order your faux tree. This Fraser Hill Farm Unlit 6.5-ft Mountain Pine Artificial Slim Christmas Tree looks just as good as more expensive ones I have seen. It is perfectly flocked, slender, and ready for decorations. “This is my all-time favorite Christmas tree! It looks so natural and is the perfect size for my den! The lights are gorgeous and so entertaining. Couldn’t be more pleased,” a happy customer writes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 An Adorable Grinch Ornament

If you are into How the Grinch Stole Christmas, this Grinch ornament is perfect. “This isn’t as big as I thought it would be BUT it is absolutely adorable and I am so glad I bought this!! The tree I’m putting him in is only a 4 foot tree so it’s gonna fit perfect!” writes a shopper. “Super super cute. Just what I was looking for,” adds another.

3 A Paint-It-Yourself Nutcracker

This fun craft-slash-decoration makes a great gift item. The Giant Paint it Yourself Light-Up Animated Blow Mold Nutcracker Decoration, 6′, by Holiday Time. “I am so excited to have finally been able to get all my blow molds. I have been trying for 3 years now. They were always out of stock. I can’t wait to DIY them. shipping was great. Both my nutcracker , pumpkin nutcracker, and Reindeers all arrived in tack,” a shopper says.

4 A Flocked Santa Bust

Ho, ho, ho! This Flocked Santa Bust Christmas Tabletop Decoration, Red, 8″, by Holiday Time will spread cheer. The red flocked bust will definitely get attention on your shelf.

5 A Gorgeous Vertical Wreath

This Bells, Bow, and Greenery Decorative Christmas Door Swag, Green and Brown, 28″, by Holiday Time looks more expensive than it is. One shopper says that it is “Upscale Holiday decor,” in a review. “I LOVE this vertical wreath. Saw it on Instagram, it was posted by a home influencer I follow, hanging from the back of kitchen chairs. They’re such a gorgeously well made and high end looking Holiday decor. The aesthetic is very upscale and natural. These have inspired me to rethink all of my Holiday decor.”

6 Another Pretty Wreath

I am obsessed with this Evergreen Natural Feel Norfolk Artificial Christmas Wreath, Green, 22″, by My Texas House. “Ordered the wreath when it first Loaded, and when it arrived, it was much more beautiful than what I expected very full and much bigger than what I thought worth every penny,” a person writes. “I love the feel of this wreath, it’s very elegant and beautiful,” another said.

RELATED: 4 Big Changes Walmart Is Making Now for Shoppers.

7 Outdoor Nativity Set

This outdoor VEIKOUS 5ft Lighted Nativity Scene Christmas Decor Outdoor w/ 150 LED Lights is perfect for your front yard. One shopper calls it a “beautiful nativity scene,” writes one. “I love this was easy to assemble and so so beautiful.” Another says: “The item arrived in good condition. The assembly instructions could have been a bit clearer, but was able to finish by myself, but would have been easier with a helper. It was absolutely beautiful when lighted.”