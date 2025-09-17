The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As a longtime fashion writer and editor, I can’t stand clothes that look cheap. After decades of covering everything from designer denim and couture to Amazon dupes, I have some good news: Just because something is inexpensive, it doesn’t have to look like it. In fact, many items cost a fraction of name brands that look and feel just as good. This week, I checked out my local Walmart store and found so many new clothing items for the whole family, perfect for those on a budget. Here are the 7 best new Walmart clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Timeless Scoop Barn Jacket

Scoop used to be the coolest store in NYC. While it shuttered in 2016, the brand’s new Walmart collection is the next best thing. My favorite piece is this timeless take on a jacket that never goes out of style. The Scoop Women’s and Women’s Plus Cotton Oversized Cargo Barn Jacket is a midweight coat in sizes XS-4X for just $38. “You need this barn jacket! If you’ve been eyeing this at other stores stop and get this one! The quality is perfect for the money. Love the brown color and runs TTS. I sized up for a little more oversized for to wear comfortably over sweaters,” one shopper says.

2 The Perfect Chambray Shirt

You can never go wrong with denim or chambray. This George Men’s Chambray Shirt, Sizes S-3XL is just $15.98 and looks like it was ordered straight out of the J.Crew catalogue. And, even women are ordering it. “I like to order men’s shirts because I don’t want anything form-fitting. I had forgotten how much I like chambray shirts, and this one did not disappoint. I will use it as an extra layer overshirt to take the chill off my arms, especially as fall weather approaches. I have bought the George brand many times. Their clothes are always good quality and a good value as well. I bought two chambray shirts: the lighter blue and the darker blue. I wash them in the washer, then take them out of the dryer while they are still dampish and hang them to dry completely. No wrinkles. I am well pleased and would recommend this shirt,” writes a shopper.

3 An Adorable Shrunken Rugby That Reminds Me of the 1990s

Everywhere I look, the 1990s are back. I owned so many rugby shirts back in the day. I love this shrunken No Boundaries Johnny Collar Tee with Long Sleeves, available in a dark cherry and green stripe, just $10.98.

4 A Majorly On-Trend Army Green Cropped Bomber

I adore bombers and was shocked to find this ultra-chic army green style at Walmart. Also from the new Scoop collection, the Women’s Cropped Bomber Jacket comes in a few color options, but this army green is the standout. Alo did an entire collection in this color; it is so hot now. The price is also right, just $36. “SIZE DOWN! great quality. I had to size down to a medium. The large was too big,” a shopper writes.

5 A Retro-Inspired Kids’ Shirt

Walmart is an excellent resource for kids’ clothes. I am loving this Corvette Boys Retro Tee with Short Sleeves, available in sizes 4-18, which means if you want it for a baby tee, go ahead and order an 18. There are a few other styles, all under $9.

6 A Cozy Lounge Set

You can never own enough sweat and lounge sets. This Joyspun Women’s Fleece Long Sleeve Top and Straight Leg Pants Lounge Set, sizes XS to 3X, comes in a bunch of color options, each just $27.96. It is perfect for wearing around the house, sleeping, or running errands.

7 The Perfect Vineyard Vines Dupe Pants

Over in the men’s department, this Ben Hogan Men’s Crossover 5-Pocket Golf Pant, available in sizes 30 to 42, is a perfect dupe for a Vineyard Vines style that costs more than $24.69. It is made out of a lightweight material and comes in great color options. “These pants are amazing for walking around in hot weather. They stretch and wick the moisture out,” writes a shopper. “Economical and well-fitting golf pants. The item fits well and looks good. I bought them to play golf in but would wear them for other occasions,” adds another.