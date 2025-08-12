Merch Trucks, a Wellness Push, and More: 5 Big Walmart Changes Happening Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

From expanding its drone delivery service to preparing for the launch of its credit card program, Walmart has had a few headline-making months. And the big-box retailer isn’t slowing down anytime soon, despite recent financial hurdles (but more on that later). Here are five major changes coming to Walmart locations across the U.S.—including sports news for soccer fans.

RELATED: 4 Major Walmart Changes Coming to Stores This Summer, and How They’ll Affect You.

1 Walmart settles $5.6 million consumer protection lawsuit in California.

A civil complaint filed by a team of California district attorney offices alleges Walmart violated the state’s False Advertising and Unfair Competition Laws.

In an Aug. 8 press release, the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office said Walmart will pay $5.6 million to settle the case, which alleges “the retail giant overcharged customers and sold products, such as produce, baked goods, and other prepared items, with less weight than shown on the label.”

The district attorney’s offices of San Diego County, San Bernardino County, and Sonoma County were also involved in the matter. In addition to the $5.5 million in civil penalties, Walmart will cut a $139,908 check to cover the investigation costs.

2 Walmart is bringing merch trucks to outdoor events this fall.

Walmart “FYP” merch trucks are coming to concerts, marathons, pop-up events, and parks across the country. The moniker is a nod to TikTok’s “For You Page,” implying shoppers (particularly, Gen Zers) will be able to shop the latest trends without having to set foot in an actual Walmart store.

According to the official Your FYP on wheels page, the trucks will have photo-worthy moments, customizable giveaways, snacks, accessories, and more. The cross-country road trip kicked off this month and is scheduled to conclude in November.

All five merch trucks will have a different theme, depending on the event. These include:

Now Delivering Your: K-Pop Era

Now Delivering Your: Lo-fi Play

Now Delivering Your: Rodeo Dream

Now Delivering Your: Nature Break

Now Delivering Your: Group Woosah

RELATED: 4 Major Target Changes Coming to Stores, and How They’ll Affect You.

3 Walmart is expanding its wellness offerings with brands Ritual and Nutrafol.

Walmart’s wellness offerings span more than 50 brands, including newcomers Ritual and Nutrafol.

Shoppers “feel more empowered to proactively manage their wellness,” said the company in a press release. In response, Walmart has tapped two renowned, clinically-backed brands to help its customers reach their health goals. Nutrafol is known for its miracle-working hair growth supplements, while Ritual has gained prominence for its prenatal vitamins and science-backed supplements.

“Walmart’s omni model goal is to carry a wide assortment of products that our customers want. This also means suppliers of all sizes can grow with us through many different ways and channels,” said Kristin Piper, vice president of wellness merchandising at Walmart. “Two of our newest additions, Nutrafol and Ritual, are standout examples of how great wellness products help us meet customer needs—and move the category forward.”

4 Vizio TVs will now be exclusively sold at Walmart.

Vizio smart TVs will be exclusively sold at Walmart and Sam’s Club after the retailer takes private ownership of the electronics manufacturer, Bloomberg News shared.

Walmart acquired Vivizo and its SmartCast Operating System for $2.3 billion in 2024. Once Vizio is officially part of Walmart’s portfolio of private-label brands, its products will be pulled from Amazon, Target, and other competitors.

“Folding Vizio into its stable of private brands marks Walmart’s latest effort to integrate the business as the company looks to sharpen its edge in the competitive advertising industry. The retailer is bringing Vizio’s operating system to its private-label TV brand ‘onn,’ and has been working on making TV a ‘shoppable’ experience, in which consumers can buy items while watching shows,” reported Bloomberg.

RELATED: 4 Major Sam’s Club Changes Coming to Stores, and How They’ll Affect You.

5 Walmart landed a new partnership with Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup.

Walmart is an official partner of Major League Soccer (MLS) and Leagues Cup. The multi-year collaboration was announced on July 29 in a press release.

With the goal to “bring fans closer to the action,” Walmart will be hosting digital and in-person experiences at matches, tentpole events, and community activations. Official MLS merchandising, soccer gear, and watch-party essentials will be available online and in stores.

Starting in 2026, Walmart will push dedicated programming that spotlights “unmissable marquee matchups” (more information to come). In that same beat, MLS is establishing a creator network for influencers, designers, players, and teams to showcase “exclusive behind-the-scenes content.”

“Walmart is focused on celebrating the game and making it more personal for fans. It’s about celebrating the passion of soccer lovers and creating opportunities for them to connect with the game they love. By partnering with MLS and the Leagues Cup, we’re not just supporting soccer—we’re empowering fans to shape its future in the U.S.,” William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said in a statement.

Carter Ladd, MLS EVP, chief revenue officer, added, “Together, we’re building pathways to connect with our diverse, passionate and digitally native MLS fans through storytelling, experiences and retail moments that reflect the evolving identity of the soccer community.”