Looking to get organized this fall? Walmart or the Walmart website is an excellent resource for storage and organization finds, including shelves, hooks, baskets, bins, and more. This week, so many great new items are arriving in stores and online. Here are the 7 best new Walmart storage finds hitting shelves this week.

1 An Industrial Pipe Clothes Rack or Plant Hanger

I love this Beamnova Industrial Pipe 72” L Clothes Rack with 10 Hooks. The wall-mounted heavy-duty metal retro garment hanging rod bar is sturdy and durable, holding up to 135 pounds of weight. “Great clothes rack,” writes a shopper. “Very happy with purchase and ended up buying another. Sturdy and well made.” Another maintains it can be “used for plants” in a 5-star review. “Used on my plants and has done a amazing job.”

2 Stackable Plastic Bins

This four-pack of TINANA Stackable Plastic Storage Baskets is a no-brainer. Use them to organize any room, from the bathroom to your kitchen. And, it’s on sale for $29.99 from $54.99. “Great bathroom storage,” writes on shopper. “Loved these !! They were just the right size for underneath my bathroom sink to add storage area. It gave me a 2nd tier so I can store more things. They are made well, the only thing I wished they slide out when stacked so I can see my things more easily.” Another calls them the “Best of the Best,” in their review. “The price was right, the product is sturdy and I’m really happy with it. Great for all of my closet organizing needs.”

3 Hanging Hyacinth Baskets

This Better Homes & Gardens Water Hyacinth Square Hanging Basket with Handle, 14.2″ is gorgeous and will look amazing in your mudroom. It’s handwoven and can also be used for faux floral arrangements.

4 Under Sink Organization Must-Have

This Kisportee 2 Pack Pull Out Bathroom Cabinet Under Sink Organizers and Storage offers two-tier organization for all your bathroom clutter. “Value for money,” writes a shopper. “High quality, easy and convenient installation, reasonable price, large storage space, easy access, very in line with expectations, strongly recommended!” Another writes: “attractive and functional under the sink shelves. The shelves were the exact size for using under the sink. They are sturdy and attractive to look at. I think that the price was very reasonable. I would order this product again if needed.”

5 These Clever Tank Top Hangers

If you aren’t sure how to hang your bras or tanks, order this Sixwipe 2 Pack Tank Top Hanger. The set comes with a two-pack of six-tier hangers to hold at least 12 tank tops, camisoles, or bras, and can be folded to half its size when not in use. “I was very pleased with the purchase! I like this style much better than the metal tank hanger with all those hooks, my camis hung very nice and with less hooks easier to select your choice and the items are not bunched up and prone to wrinkling,” writes a shopper. “Neat way to save space,” adds another. “I purchased 2 packages (4 total) hangers. I have several sports bras that are bulky to keep folded in a drawer. I hung the bras on 2 of the hangers and camisoles and tank tops on the other 2. It cleared up space in my dresser without taking up very much room in my closet.”

6 Laundry Room Storage Containers

Finally, an attractive way to organize all your laundry room products. The Hnrifc 3+1 Pack Laundry Pods Container set comes with clear containers with wooden lids, one scoop, and labels for organizing and storing items. “Organization at its finest! This has helped organize my laundry room. Typically I have my items just sitting everywhere. I like that it comes with several labels and even comes with four blank labels so I can make my own. They are sturdy containers as well,” a shopper writes. “Beautiful,” adds another. “Better than I expected! Beautiful!”

7 And, a Stuffed Animal Hammock

This Mirolam Stuffed Animal Storage Hammock or Net perfectly keeps stuffies and squishies off the floor. “Great net for any age for girls,” writes a shopper. “The net looked a lot smaller in person than in picture. It is midsized but has a good bit of stretch to it. The holes are proportional, and no stuffed animals fell through and we haven’t had any trouble. Instructions are easy and doable (I am a single mom and got it up by myself). My daughter says its aesthetically pleasing and she loves it!” Another adds: “I was amazed at how many stuffed animals it actually holds! My daughter loves it I’ll definitely be ordering a few more.”