11 Best New Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Shelves in June

Shop 11 new Dollar Tree arrivals, from Bath & Body Works dupes to whimsical mushroom solar stakes.

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In case you haven’t got the memo, Dollar Tree is one of the coolest stores to shop at right now. Everyone I know is obsessed with the dollar store’s selection of merchandise, hovering around $1.25. They have the best Sephora and Ulta dupe, home decor that looks like it could be from designer stores, and outdoor essentials to upgrade your spaces on a budget. This summer, there are tons of great new merchandise shoppers are throwing in their carts. What should you buy before all the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree arrivals hitting shelves in June.

1 Bath & Body Works Dupes

All the influencers have been sharing about the new SPA Luxury Body Mist Spray scents, many of which are dupes for Bath & Body Works products. “A wonderful alternative to a more expernsive retailer. I work in a long term care facility and our ladies love these!” writes a shopper. “I bought this earlier today and it smells amazing! Good quality and cheap replacement for Bath and Body Works and other fragrance brands. I got the vanilla sugar scent,” another adds.

2 Fencing

Are you trying to upgrade your outdoor spaces on a budget? The Garden Collection White Plastic Short Fence For Flower Garden, $1.50 per panel, is a hot new item that is selling out fast. Some shoppers recommend just ordering them in bulk online. “Really nice, unfortunately I only bought two, I want more, can’t find them anywhere,” one shopper says.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Mushroom Solar Stakes

There are lots of solar stakes at Dollar Tree, but only these are mushroom-shaped. The Garden Collection Mushroom-Shaped Solar Stake Lights, $1.50 each, are perfectly whimsical. “These lights are perfect for that little touch of whimsy. I like that there’s NO WIRES, so you can put them anywhere. Assortment was fine..got a couple more red than yellow which is perfect for me,” one shopper writes. You can order an assortment of colors online.

4 Bubble Skincare Dupes

If your teen is asking for Bubble skincare but you don’t want to spend a lot of money, introduce them to GlobalBeautyCare Skin Care Products, which are a dupe for the Ulta favorite at just $1.25 each. “My daughter is getting into washing her face and it’s nice to find a dupe for a more expensive brand that works just as good….as long as I can find them. I may have to order myself a whole box of this to make sure I can get it,” one shopper writes.

5 Fall and Halloween Decorations

Fall and Halloween decorations are already arriving at Dollar Tree stores. Again, seasonal decor like this tends to sell out quickly. The Harvest-themed Porch Sign comes in a few pattern options, $5 each.”I love these wish they would have them all out together with every holiday,” one shopper writes.

6 Solar Lanterns

Light up your outdoor spaces with the Garden Collection Solar Lantern, just $6.00 each. “Amazing solar lanterns!” writes a shopper, noting “they last all night,” until about 5:30 am. “I have more expensive solar lights I bought from Sam’s Club, and dock lights I paid a fortune for that don’t work nearly as well.”

7 The Popular Red Amber Candle

The popular Red Amber-Scented Jar Candle is back, and it’s just $1. With a metal lid and amber-hued glass jar, many people use them in decorative centerpieces. However, it’s the scent that keeps customers coming back for more. I recommend buying several.

8 Summer Gnomes

Dollar Tree’s fairy garden selection is famous. And, this season, there are Fanciful Hand-Painted Garden Gnomes, $1.50 each, to add some whimsy to your already adorable garden. There are assorted styles in various colors, each with its own unique touch.

9 Festive Shot Glasses

These Printed Celebratory Shot Glasses are just $1.25 and make a great little gift or party favor. “Perfect gifts for your bridesmaids/bridesmen for their proposal boxes. and i found them at the store too,” a shopper writes about them.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 Inspirational Rocks

These Inspirational Printed River Stones, 2.375 x 2.125 in., $1.50, are a fun addition to your fairy garden or regular garden. “I found theses inspirational stones in Dollar Tree! For just 1.25 plus tax! WOW!!! What a huge blessing it is! I’m going to go back and buy probably the whole shelf, you can’t find these anywhere, only if you made them yourself, like on a rock, and paint them with the words on there! I feel blessed with GOD today finding them !” writes a shopper.

11 And, These Beaded Frames That Can Be Painted

I am loving this Special Moments 5×7 Wooden Beaded Photo Frame for $1.25 for a DIY. Just add a little paint and a photo for a thoughtful gift. “Looks like wood! Very pretty frame and can easily be painted. 5 Stars!” a shopper exclaims.