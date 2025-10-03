7 Best New Christmas Trees From Costco, Target, and Walmart This Season

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s hard to believe it is time to start thinking about Christmas trees. While it might seem too early, as Halloween hasn’t even come and gone, hear me out. I have been writing about holiday decor for over a decade. In my experience, the best fake Christmas trees are the first to sell out. If you want to wait until post-Thanksgiving, you will be stuck with a sad-looking tree that won’t fool anyone into thinking it is real. Also, the best deals on faux trees tend to be offered earlier rather than later, when inventory is low and demand is high. If you want to start shopping now, there are lots of options. Here are the 7 best new Christmas trees from Costco, Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and more this season.

1 Costco Is Selling a 7.5-Foot Stunner

Costco is a popular spot to buy both real and fake trees. This 7.5′ Pre-lit Radiant Micro LED with Twinkle Artificial Christmas Tree is currently in stock for $579.99, and shoppers are already excited about it. “Absolutely love! Highly recommend. Color twinkle and white twinkle options,” one writes. Influencer Costco New Deals also shared about it, calling it the “most beautiful one with 1850 micro led lights, remote control with dimmer and 11 different lighting functions!! I’m in love!!”

2 This “Lifelike Skinny” Sam’s Club Tree Is Under $170

I’m actually shocked by how many Christmas tree options there are at Sam’s Club already this season for a wide range of budgets. If you don’t want to spend a lot, I recommend the Member’s Mark 7′ Slim Linden Fir Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, $169.97. The prelit tree is adorned with 400 11-function color-changing LED lights and has a 4.6-star average rating with hundreds of reviews. “Lifelike skinny tree on a budget,” one writes. “I was really impressed on the quality of this tree for the price. I’ve been looking for a couple of years now and wasn’t finding anything I liked under $300. I’m extremely happy with this purchase. Easy to put together has the height I was looking for and the slim size fits nicely in my room without having to rearrange all the furniture. Remote, foot peddle on/off and tree bag all bonuses.”

3 A “Modern” and “Realistic” Walmart Tree That “Sells Out as Fast as it Is Stocked”

Of all the Christmas trees at Walmart, I was immediately drawn to this My Texas House 7.5′ Pre-Lit Green Cypress Artificial Christmas Tree with 500 Warm White Twinkle LED Lights, just $189. And, I’m not the only one. It sells out annually. “I have wanted a Noble Fir tree for years now. Every where I have checked the price was beyond my budget. I finally found a tree in comparison to what I have been looking for. My Texas House Cypress Tree has exceeded my expectations. I can understand why this tree sells out as fast as it is stocked. When I finally was able to order it , I couldn’t wait to get it and set it up. Again it exceeded my expectations of how realistic it will look,” writes a shopper. “This is not your average tree. The branches are sparser but have a more modern feel to it. Love the twinkle lights. Loved it so much I went back and bought a second to put on either side of fireplace. Assembled and disassembled in minutes! Almost too easy,” another adds.

4 Hobby Lobby Has So Many Whimsical Options

Hobby Lobby also has an extensive selection of Christmas trees, and this is the spot if you are leaning toward a whimsical option. This Whimsical Pre-Lit Christmas Tree – 7.5 ft, just $159.99 after 50 percent off, is the tree my daughter dreams of. “Love. Love. Love. Double love. Adore entirely!! The tree is even more beautiful in person. It’s fun, vibrant and tall,” writes a shopper. Another calls it a “Wonderful Grinchy tree.”

5 Influencers Are Obsessed with King of Christmas’ Lifelike Trees

The brand’s website is the only place to buy King of Christmas trees. These trees went seriously viral a few years ago for being gorgeous and super lifelike and are an annual favorite of social media influencers. I first got my pre-lit, flocked tree over five years ago, and I’ve never had to replace a single bulb. I can assemble and take it down on my own, making it an A-plus option in my book. While there is an unlit option for less, I recommend the prelit trees. This 6′ King Noble Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with 400 Warm White LED Lights is a best-seller and looks so real. Get it for up to $200 off depending on size.

6 Michaels Sells the Perfect Pencil Tree for Small Spaces

Michaels is another store that carries lots of tree options, especially online. If you are looking for a pencil tree, this 7ft. Pre-Lit Pencil Artificial Christmas Tree, Warm White Mini LED Lights by Ashland is one of the store’s most highly rated options. “I love this tree…it’s the perfect size for smaller rooms. Easy to set up and fluff for use,” writes a shopper. “Nice space saving tree. Easy setup and appears well made,” adds another.

7 And, a Preppy Pink Tree for Over 60 Percent Off at Target

Colored trees are so much fun. Target has this Costway 7.5FT Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Pink Christmas Tree 1100 Tips w/ 450 Lights & 8 Modes on sale this week for 62 percent off, just $135.99. “Beautiful full pink tree. Wonderful choices of light settings. Color is very pastel and pretty,” confirms a shopper.