7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

It might be a shock, as we are just entering October this week, but Dollar Tree is already stocking its shelves and the pages of its website with holiday items. And, in true fashion, most of them are just over one dollar. From mini Christmas trees and jingle bells to DIY snowglobes and outdoor lights and decorations, you don’t want to miss all the hot new decor before it sells out. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree Christmas decor finds hitting shelves.

1 Mini Christmas Trees in White or Green

Dollar Tree already has an assortment of mini trees in stock. The 18-inch faux tree, which comes in white and green, will bring the spirit of the holidays into small spaces.

2 DIY Snowglobes for Custom Gifts

Dollar Tree is home to so many budget-friendly craft ideas. I love this DIY Customizable Holiday Snowglobe Decoration, $1.50. How fun and thoughtful would it be to make personalized snowglobes for all your loved ones this year, gifting them a decoration that can be brought out annually over the holidays?

3 Nutcrackers in Every Color

There aren’t very many items at Dollar Tree that I would buy in bulk via the website, but this is one of them. This assortment of Colorful Nutcrackers, each $1.50 or a box of 36 for $54, is perfect. “Break open your walnuts and pistachios with the attractive and Colorful Nutcracker. The cartoon-themed nutcracker is strong enough to crack open the skull of the hardest nuts. You can also use the nut cracker to enhance your home decor or dining area. The nut cracker’s cute and quirky design makes it suitable to be used in art projects,” Aldi says in the product description.

4 Solar Powered Bulbs to Hang Outdoors

Dollar Tree already has lots of great outdoor decorations. I love these colorful Christmas House Solar Powered Bulbs, $1.50 each. The bulb has a solar panel attached for easy and quick recharge, no outdoor power outlet needed. Simply hang the solar decor bulb outdoors and use it as a party light. This is another item I recommend ordering in bulk on the website, 48 bulbs for $72.

5 And, Solar Stake Lights to Match

And, to match the above, don’t forget to order Christmas House Solar Stake Light, which will make your lawn or garden as bright as the Rockefeller Center this Christmas. Each is solar-powered, works on 1 AAA battery (included in the package), and is perfect for lighting up your walkway. They come in yellow, red, blue, and green colors for $1.50 each.

6 Festive Jingle Bells Door Hangers

The Christmas House Jingle Bells Door Knob Hanger, available in assorted colors, features bells and ribbons, jingling every time you open the door. Hang them on the doorknobs of your main door, bedroom door, or other areas among your holiday decorations.

7 Holiday Soap Dispensers

Not every item at Dollar Tree costs around a dollar, but the more expensive items are totally worth it. Keep your hands clean and sanitized in festive spirit with the Stoneware Soap Dispenser. The dispenser is adorable in Snowflake, Snowman, Christmas Tree, and Red Truck shapes. The clever design make the liquid spill-proof, guaranteeing an easy wash. Fill the dispenser with handwash liquid of your choice.