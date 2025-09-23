The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I am obsessed with Dollar Tree. Where else can you get balloons filled with helium, martini glasses, decorations for every season, and delicious foods, all somewhere in the ballpark of a few dollars? Right now my local store is filled with so many amazing products, especially in the home decor category. Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree home finds to grab before the end of September.

1 These Adorable Christmas Character Plates

Shoppers love these Traditional Christmas Character Plates, just $1.50 each and available in many pattern options. The dishwasher and microwave safe plates are perfect for holiday cookies, muffins, pastries, and more.

2 “Surprisingly Realistic” Pansy Bushes

Dollar Tree does faux flowers right. These Floral Garden 7-Stem Pansy Bushes are super life-like and perfect for crafts, just $1.75 each. “Surprisingly realistic,” writes a shopper. “I bought these out of frustration after buying and losing a set of live pansies to weather,” they continued, “and so far I’m really pleased with the color and vibrancy. My neighbor even complimented how healthy they look and asked which plant nursery I use. 😄 Pretty sure I’ll be using these next year too.”

3 Metal Bow Lanterns That Are Sure to Sell Out

The Dollar Store just got in these Metal Bow Lanterns with Glass in various sizes, starting at $3. I predict the candle holders will sell out, as anything with bows is so hot right now. It’s perfect for tabletops, shelves, window shelves, and more.

4 $1.25 Martini Glasses

Where else can you find gorgeous glassware for just over $1 than at Dollar Tree? This Elegant Clear Martini Cocktail Glass holds up to 10 ounces of liquid and is just $1.50. “Very pretty,” confirms a shopper. “I bought these and they served their purpose very well. They are heavy, not flimsy glass and for the price, I think they are great! They are very nice and sturdy. Love them!”

5 Apple Cinnamon Scented Candles

Shoppers go wild over Dollar Tree candles, including these 3-ounce Star Lytes Apple Cinnamon Mini Glass Apothecary Jar Candles. “Great scented candle,” writes a shopper about the seasonal scent. “I love this Cinnamon smell candle. They make great gift favors.”

6 Beautiful Woven Baskets for Organization

I’m starting a new organization project, and Dollar Tree is my first stop. These 8.3×5.3 in. Birch and Vine Assorted Woven Baskets are perfect for sorting out small items, and they are just $1.25 each. “Love these they make great small gifts to give . Wish they had in stock,” writes a shopper. “I bought these in a Dollar Tree in Huntsville, AL. They are wonderful little baskets. I gave them to students in one of my quilting classes to hold little applique pieces. The students loved them!” adds another.

7 “High End” Ceramic Succulent Pots

These 3.5-in. Ceramic Succulent Plant Pots are a great value at $1.25, made for small plants and succulents. “I’m in love,” writes a shopper. “I LOVE THESE!! So high end and great quality! If you see these grab them all!”