Dollar Tree has a cult following for a reason: The store offers so many great deals on everything from food to home decor and even beauty products. This week, there are so many amazing new arrivals at your local store and on the website. From Christmas items to year-round organization must-haves, you will want to throw all of them in your cart. Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree decor new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 A Festive Fabric Placemat

It’s not too early to start thinking about your holiday dining table. This Red and Green Plaid Placemat, 12×18 in, is so festive and beautiful for just $1.50. Made out of fabric, it creates a cozy, festive atmosphere perfect for Christmas dinners, holiday entertaining, or everyday seasonal dining.

2 And, Some Fluted Edge Serving Bowls

These colorful ruffle bowls featuring cheerful Christmas prints add a festive touch to your holiday table. With a fluted edge and a selection of vibrant patterns, they add a fun and affordable touch to your home and are great for serving snacks, candy, or party treats. Lightweight and reusable for easy holiday entertaining. And, the best thing is, they cost just $1.50 each.

3 Sweet Floor Mats for Indoors and Outdoors

Don’t spend lots of money on a welcome mat when Dollar Tree is selling an assortment for just $1.50 each. Choose from a bunch of different Home Collection Indoor and Outdoor Floor Mat designs: Welcome, Home Sweet Home, This House is Blessed By Paws, Blessed, Welcome Home, and Grateful.

4 Inspired Bookends

These Read & Inspire Metal Bookends are super unique and add a nice touch to your bookshelf for just $1.25. “Awesome product & it looks GREAT!” one shopper writes. “I purchased these bookends and I love them. They hold my books, photo albums, and magazines so well. When I pull out an item; I don’t have to worry about other items falling. I’m going crazy looking for more. I have a lot of books & magazines.” Another adds: “I love these!! And extremely sad I cannot find any in my local stores.”

5 Pretty Little Organizing Baskets

You can never have enough organizing baskets! These Assorted Straw Woven Baskets, 6.2x5x2.3 inches, are great for organizing and even gift baskets. “I bought these two weeks ago, love them. Great quality,” writes a shopper. “I saw these and had to get more. They made the cutest Bridal Shower Gifts stocked with fun items for them to take home. They are perfectly priced, very sturdy and not flimsy at all,” adds another.

6 Plastic Floating Shelves

If you are looking for floating shelves but don’t want to spend a lot of money, shoppers love these plastic floating shelves at Dollar Tree. “Inexpensive and great,” writes a shopper. “These are great for action figures too. Will get more soon!” Another adds: “I bought 2 not expecting much, but when I recently painted my sunroom and wanted something for the very narrow space between sliding door these looked like they would work well. They look amazing! I love them. Super easy to install and I decorated them completely with dollar tree items.”

7 And, These Assorted Throw Blankets

Dollar Tree throw blankets have become a quick hit with shoppers. “Love it too much. Got the spiderweb one and when you settle down and rest for a bit it actually keeps you warm- ? And it’s cute I really wish I could find a second one tho,” writes a shopper.