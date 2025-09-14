 Skip to content
7 Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds So Perfect Shoppers “Keep Going Back for More”

These Dollar Tree kitchen finds are so good shoppers keep returning to buy more.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 14, 2025
Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 14, 2025
Dollar Tree is one of the best places to shop for your kitchen. Forget about department stores or even other discount home stores. If you want to spend next to nothing and get everything you need for your kitchen, ranging from dishes and silverware to placemats, chargers, and even wine glasses, Dollar Tree is the place to go. We recently did a little shopping at our local store and found so many chic but thrifty items. Here are 7 Dollar Tree kitchen finds so perfect shoppers keep going back for more.

1
Seasonal Plates

harvest plates Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

“I really like the Dollar Store for fun seasonal plates. I know if I really let myself, it would become a bad habit really quickly,” writes a Redditor. Get a pack of 16 paper plates with harvest leaves for just $1.50 right now.

2
Snowflake Chargers

chargers Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Shoppers keep going back to Dollar Tree for plate chargers, with many swapping them out seasonally. Right now, these snowflake embossed chargers are a hit. “Great chargers all winter long. Very inexpensive way to make table look fancier,” one shopper writes. “These Plate Chargers were a hit at my holiday party!” adds another.

3
Bins to Organize Your Kitchen

fridge bins Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

“Dollar Tree organisation is so good, too. I have so many random bins from there, storing all sorts of stuff in cupboards,” a Redditor says. Get Essentials Plastic Fridge Storage Bins for $1.50. “OVE these bins. Not only did I use them to organize the top shelf and fruit drawer in our fridge, but they fit PERFECTLY 9×9 in my daughter’s cube organizer with thin shelves I had cut from a sheet of shower board. We used them to organize her craft supplies, and it’s fantastic,” writes a shopper.

4
This Buzz-Worthy Dish Drying Mat

bee mat Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

The Home Collection Bees Print Dish Drying Mat is super buzz-worthy with Dollar Tree shoppers. “You will ‘BEE’ happy with your purchase! I love these mats. They are so adorable And work so nicely for what I bought them for. I just bought the fall mats for a new project. Love love love,” writes a shopper. “Wish I purchased multiple. Purchased matching glass,” writes another.

5
Big and Cheap Wine Glasses

wine glass Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

The Classic Long-Stem White Wine Glasses are a bargain. “I love the wine glasses there. I bought a bunch at Christmas and engraved them with peoples initial and grape vines,” a crafty Redditor revealed. “Perfect wine glass. Your 8oz wine looks small in this big glass,” a Dollar Tree shopper adds.

6
Tapestry Placemats

seasonal placemats
Dollar Tree

also love these Home Collection Tapestry Placemats, available in various fall-themed patterns. They look super expensive, but cost just $1.50 each, cheap enough to let messy kids eat on them. “Dollar Tree is really stepping it up. These aren’t made of plastic or some kind of cheap material. They are on the nicer side. Really hope Dollar Tree produces more of these but in different colors, patterns, and holidays. Highly recommend!” a shopper writes.

7
And, Mixing Bowls

bowls Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Stainless steel mixing bowls for $1.25? Yes please. “Stainless steel bowls. I grabbed these in-store for table ware. The smallest of the 3 sizes is perfect for deserts, or as suggested, when food prepping. The largest for fruit sides. The mid sized bowl for left overs. I’ve had mine for months. I purchased 4 each of the 2 smaller sizes and 2 of the largest. I might buy 2 more of the largest as these work well as soup bowls and I have often thought a couple more would be nice. Great price!” writes a shopper.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
