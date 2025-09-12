7 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar Tree is one of America’s favorite stores. You can buy groceries, organizing tools, decorations, party supplies, and even beauty products there, as well as clothing and accessories. While the apparel selection is limited, there are a handful of items you need to throw in your cart now, especially because most of them are under $2, while a few, like leggings, hit the $5 mark. Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Pair of Flared Leggings That Are “So Soft”

You can buy almost everything else at Dollar Tree, why not leggings? I love this Collections Ladies’ Super Soft Flare Legging, a flared black legging that flatters most figures and goes with pretty much everything. And, at $5 a pair, you can’t go wrong. “Great boot cut leggings,” confirms a shopper. “I bought these yesterday – I have no idea how long they are going to last but they are so soft – I am short, 5’3″ and 220 lbs and the xl fit me perfectly. I am buying more – totally worth the price.”

2 Or, Super “Warm” and Priced Right Skinny Leggings

If you don’t like a flare, Collections by Juncture Super Soft Fashion Leggings are a straight/skinny legging that shoppers love, also just $5 a pair. “Awesome buy! Love these! Great price! Warm! Fit well! Going to go see if they have anymore!” writes on shopper. “While most leggings that are lined are really short with the crotch area hanging half way to the middle of the thighs, these absolutely fit correctly and the length is about a 30″ inseam. While I’m a 33″ inseam these will work great with a taller sock and boots… I mean the 80s fashion IS back and so are slouch socks (also sold in dollar tree)!” writes another.

3 A Warm and Chic Pom Pom Hat

Winter will be here before you know it. Dollar Tree has a surprisingly impressive assortment of hats, including this simple yet perfect Ladies’ Knit Hat With Pom for just, get this, $1.50. It comes in white, grey, and black, so I suggest stocking up on all colors if you can find them.

4 A Fanny Pack for $1.50

Fanny packs will never go out of style again…I hope. If you don’t feel like splurging, the Lululemon version, Juncture Hands-Free Travel Belt Bag is a lot less expensive. Shoppers are obsessed with the $1.50 accessory, which allows you to go hands and arms-free. “This is a great size and seems to be the best quality of the small travel bags I have found but it oddly seems like it was sewn upside down. The bag would be much better if the round side were the bottom and the flat side was the top and had the zipper. I use it as a cross body bag and not a fanny pack so it doesn’t matter to me much but on the few times I have used it as a fanny pack it feels like it should be upside down,” notes a shopper.

5 10 Pairs of Low-Cut Socks for $3

If you need to refresh your sock drawer, head to Dollar Tree. They are selling a 10-pack of Ladies’ Low-Cut Socks for $3. “Great socks,” writes a shopper about the set, which comes with a variety of patterns and colors. “I bought these over a month ago. They are great socks for a great price.”

6 And, Tube Socks for Men

You aren’t going to find a better deal on crew socks than at Dollar Tree. The store is selling a 5-pack of Juncture Mens Arch Support Crew Socks in various packs of white, grey, and black socks, for $5. “Great socks for narrow feet and ankles,” writes a shopper. “Great socks, 5 for $5.00. Good deal. Not to thin and not to thick. I have thin legs and size 8.5 narrow feet. Perfect on me. I think if you have wide ankles and wide feet these socks would be to tight on you unless you like tight socks.”

7 Two Colorful Bananas for Less Than $2

Whether you are shopping for a Halloween costume or just love bandanas, head to Dollar Tree. This Classic Printed Polyester Bandanas set comes with two of the scarves in different colors for $1.50.