7 Dollar Tree Home Finds So Perfect Shoppers Keep Going Back for More

Who doesn’t love the Dollar Tree? It is so fun to shop at your local store, because you never know what fun new arrivals you might find. However, there are also some amazing home products that many shoppers buy on repeat, because they are just that amazing. Here are 7 Dollar Tree finds so perfect shoppers keep going back for more.

1 Adorably Embroidered Wash Cloth Bundles

Shoppers love these Embroided Cotton Wash Cloth Bundles with five washcloths for just $4 that look ultra classy. “I bought your 5 bundle wash cloths today. The one with the Eiffel tower on them and C’EST la vie on them,” wrote one excited shopper, who wanted to buy another of the same set because it was so chic.

2 Versatile Metal Lanterns

Metal lanterns are one of Dollar Tree’s most popular home goods. “Excellent well made lantern that can be used for corporate and private events as table decor. The open elements allows for multi use to change out decor themes. The big and small lantern together adds depth and dimension to displays. The value is amazing since other high end retailers care the same product for higher prices. Doing an event on a budget this is a great find,” writes a shopper about the $5 item. “They were much nicer than expected, I painted 3 of them white and decorated for summer. Photos are on my profile page. . I’m going to try to order More,” adds another.

3 Unscented Pillar Candles

While basic, Unscented Pillar Candles, 7-in., are a hit with shoppers. The only complaint? They sell out fast. “I bought the white to use as keepsake candles. Most stores are out of them. We need these on the website please,” writes a shopper. “Great candles please restock the white ones all stores are out!!!! Or add an online order of only white options. That would be perfect!” adds another.

4 Collapsible Storage Cubes

You can’t go wrong wth Dollar Tree Storage Cubes, which come in various patterns and are conveniently collapsible. “This item is a great buy very sturdy. Beautiful colors,” writes a 5-star reviewer.

5 Printed Plastic Shower Curtains

Customers also recommend $5 Printed Plastic Shower Curtains, 70×72-in., which come in various patterns. “Great quality!” writes a shopper. “I recently bought a shower curtain thinking I would get a cheap one from the dollar tree but to my surprise the quality was actually better then expected !” a fan wrote.

6 Grey Bath Towels

Customers buy these $3 Grey Cotton Bath Towels, 52×27-in., in mass quantities. “Bulk ordering of towels and washcloths,” one customer writes. “The manager (Robin) at the Faith Store in Salisbury,NC, . was such a great help in getting the towels and washcloths we needed for a church project. She told me exactly what to do to order them and have them sent to the stor–and then–even loaded them for me!!!”

7 The Perfect Cylinder Vase

Finally, you can’t go wrong with Dollar Tree Clear Glass Cylinder Vases, 10.5 in., $3 each. “I’ve bought vases from here on/off for 8 years. The quality is excellent for such a low price. My only complaint is they won’t ship them to me or the store near my house and the stores in Columbus rarely have them or they might have one or two. I paint them and sell them online so I’d prefer to buy a case at a time, so I’ve had to buy them elsewhere for a much higher price. Very disappointing!” writes a shopper.