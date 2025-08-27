7 Dollar Tree Items to Grab Before the End of August

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar Tree is a sneaky go-to spot for many interior designers, crafters, and influencers. Why? The store is home to so many thrifty but chic decor items, including faux and dried flowers, mirrors, baskets, and even skincare products. I recently visited the store and found so many must-buy items. I recommend shopping them ASAP, before they sell out. Here are 7 Dollar Tree must-haves to get before August ends.

1 These Fun Faux Fall Flowers

This Artificial Sunflower Bush, $3, adds a little fall floral charm to your home or special event. One shopper confirms they are “really beautiful beautiful sunflowers,” in a 5-star review. “I highly recommend them, ideal for your arrangements.”

2 A Chic Beveled Mirror

Shoppers are fanatic over this 8×10 Rectangular Beveled Mirror. “I bought 6 of these from my local store. They have a plastic frame but are lovely. I mounted them on a board, together in 2 rows. They look very classy and help my space seem larger. I really like how they look,” writes a shopper. “These mirrors are more expensive looking than $1.20,” adds another. “These are well worth the money! You can make atomizer trays for your vanity.”

3 Beautiful Straw Baskets

These Birch + Vine Weaving Straw Baskets, 5.8×2.8-in., are perfect for decorative displays and also storage. The best part is, they cost just $1.25 each. “These little baskets are absolutely amazing! I have one on my entryway table and it’s beautiful,” writes a shopper.

4 Touchland Dupes That Smell So Good

Why pay $10 for Touchland when Dollar Tree sells B.Pure Watermelon and Cucumber Scented Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer Sprays for $1.25? According to shoppers they are “hydrating” and smell great. “I just found two in one of the stores I frequent. I want more but they are so hard to find. I wish they would stock more of these,” writes one.

5 Luxurious Velvet Hair Scrunchies

Shoppers swear that these Assorted Velvet Hair Scrunchies are so luxurious feeling for $1.25. “These are great, because of the silk, it keeps my hair safe while I’m sleeping and is easy to take out if my hair is tangled. Definitely recommend,” one writes. Another calls them “the best” in their 5-star review. “I am on my second one of these after using my old one for at least a year.”

6 Terry Cloth Bath Mats

I find it unbelievable that Dollar Tree can make money on Home Collection Pattern Cotton Bath Mats, 21×15, considering they are just $1.50. “Love these!!” writes a shopper. “I bought 4 or 5 of these and love them. They are a heavy terry cloth weave so they will shed the first few washes, just like new towels do. I use them in my basement stairway as a door mat, and outside each tub, as a bath mat. I also have one on top of my dryer like a place mat under my dryer sheet holder, etc. They are wonderful and dry quickly. You could use them on an end table or nightstand, also or to sit on outdoors, dich as on a bench or porch steps. I love how versatile they are. You can’t beat the quality and price on these. I give it 5 stars!!!”

7 And, These Cute Animal Loofahs

Kids will love these Assorted Animal Shaped Bath Puffs for $1.25. They come in adorable bear and bunny options, and will encourage kids to scrub a dub dub in the tub at bath time.