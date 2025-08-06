Home Depot’s Giant Skeleton Is Back With a Major Upgrade—And Costco and Lowe’s Have Their Own Versions

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even though Halloween is still months away, you might notice that things are already starting to get a little spooky at Home Depot. Once again, the home improvement retailer brought back its viral giant skeleton lawn decoration, the gargantuan size of which is unsurpassed. But while the product is a staple on Home Depot’s shelves, this year it’s coming back with a pretty major upgrade—and stores like Lowe’s and Costco are even competing with their own giant skeletons.

Home Depot’s Giant-Sized Skelly is back.

With six weeks left to go in summer, retailers are getting a head start on the Halloween season. As of Aug. 4, Home Depot announced the return of its viral Giant-Sized Skelly.

The 12-foot-tall decorative skeleton has managed to pull off repeat seasons of top-tier popularity, often selling out well before Oct. 31 arrives—but it will still cost the same it has for years at $299.

According to a press release from the retailer, this year will see a couple of spooky companions for Skelly, including a 5-foot sitting dog with LCD eyes (a new take on the 7-foot standing version that came out last season) and even a 5-foot Skelly LED cat.

And if 12 feet of skeleton simply wasn’t enough for your Halloween decoration needs, this year also brings the release of a 6.5-foot Animated LED App-Controlled Skelly. The new high-tech option comes with preset recordings and also lets owners get creative and speak to arriving trick-or-treaters through the built-in speakers, which include a spooky voice modulation effect and controlled movements via the app.

You can save a little money with Lowe’s skeleton.

Fortunately, Home Depot won’t be your only option when there’s a run on Halloween decorations this year. Lowe’s is also bringing back its oversized skeleton.

Of course, some spooky season pros might balk at the slightly smaller stature of this version, which clocks in at 10 feet. However, this version is slightly more affordable at $249, and even comes with a metal stand to help secure the poseable product in your yard.

The product has also racked up plenty of positive reviews. One customer gushes that they were “pleasantly surprised how easy he was to put together and how sturdy he is,” with another saying it “looks very nice” and “larger than 10′” when assembled.

Even Costco is carrying a large skeleton.

Members know that Costco is the kind of store that appears to have everything—and apparently, that includes oversized decorative skeletons! In a recently posted video, user @CostcoDeals pointed out that the store’s Giant Ground Breaking Skeleton with LCD Eyes and Sound had already hit shelves (in early July, no less).

This skeleton measures 62 inches tall, or just over 5 feet. However, this bony buy—which looks like it’s digging its way up through your lawn—features a set of ultra-realistic LED eyes that move and blink along with sound effects. The best part? It’s still cheaper than the Home Depot version at just $259.99.

“It’s huge and awesome. Super easy to put together. It’s a showstopper!” one very pleased customer wrote in a review. “Every time I hear my neighbor complain about them, I get another one. 1000% will buy more.”

Complete your skeleton display with more new additions at Home Depot.

If you really want to ramp up your lawn display this Halloween, you won’t be short on options. On top of its original vital Giant Skelly (and his new pet companions), Home Depot is also touting its brand new Gruesome Grounds collection, a whole new set of creatures “inspired by eerie forest settings,” per the store’s press release.

The recently released items include an 8-foot-tall Giant-Sized Animated LED Tumble the Troll and an 8-foot-tall two-legged dragon. Or, you can get the biggest of the entire bunch with the 15-foot Giant-Sized Animated LED Worricrow, a gargantuan scarecrow that lights up with a spooky flickering flame effect.

All three objects are currently listed as “coming soon” or “temporarily out of stock” on the Home Depot website, but be prepared to shell out when they return: Tumble the Troll sells for $249, while both the dragon and scarecrow will run you $399.