Are You a "Temu Victim"? New Viral Trend Shows the True Consequences

Temu has quickly become a go-to destination for affordable home and kitchen gadgets, men's and women's apparel, and travel and outdoor products. Launched in 2022 as both a website and app, Temu rewards its customers for playing in-app games and recruiting new shoppers. The online store also offers an affiliate program in which influencers can earn up to 20 percent commission and "download bonuses." Currently, over 300,000 people have joined the Temu influencer group.

In its second year, Temu was reaching a monthly average of 92.2 million unique visitors and was named one of the fastest-growing websites, Business Insider reported at the time. During its third year, Temu snagged not one, not two, but three advertisement spots in the 2024 Super Bowl.

A month later, Megan Fox joked that she "became a victim of Temu" when an innocent purchase of stick-on tattoos inspired her to impulsively get a real-life tattoo arm sleeve. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2024, Fox revealed the intricate ink masterpiece took four six-hour sessions, which she completed in a week.

It's been five months since Temu took over the Super Bowl and the e-commerce platform is still a trending topic of discussion on social media. Several customers are now sharing their own "Temu victim" stories, many of which include adult children roasting their older relatives for defacing parts of their home in cringey, cheap merchandise from Temu.

One category Temu customers can't seem to get enough of is themed bathroom decor. On TikTok, users are blasting their family members for redecorating bathrooms with wildlife-themed decor and toilet seat covers featuring dolphins swimming in diamond-encrusted waters.

Meanwhile, others are showing off random Temu products, like automatic hand dryers, that they've installed in their homes.

"Tell me your mother is addicted to Temu without telling me your mother is addicted to Temu," teased one TikToker before panning the camera to show her mom's brand-new hand dryer. "Yeah, she got a problem. It's a problem."

"My mom and grandma are Temu victims like it's ridiculous," began another TikToker. "They are addicted to shopping, literally dresses, shoes, headbands, and scarves—you name it. Almost every other day here come my grandma, 'You see what Temu got?!'"

Another TikToker posted a video titled "Temu has taken over." In the clip, her mother shows off her latest Temu purchases and offers to help her daughter find the best deals in the app.

"My mom is sponsored by Temu," she joked in the caption with the hashtag "#temuaddiction."

A separate TikTok showed a child documenting their mom shopping for Temu items on a tablet, laptop, and smartphone.

"Ya'll drove my mom to insanity. She's legit using every device we got for them Temu items," reads the text overlay.