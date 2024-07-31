Stanley Launched a New Water Bottle and Shoppers Say It's a "Game Changer"

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

The hottest accessory around isn't a beaded iPhone wristlet, '90s-inspired sunglasses, or mesh ballet flats—it's a pastel-colored insulated tumbler from Stanley. The company's drinkware line, which consists of growlers, bottles, mugs, and thermoses, amassed a cult-like following in the last five years. According to CNBC, Stanley has sold more than 10 million units of its beloved 40-ounce insulated goblet, also nicknamed "The Quencher" and perhaps best known as the "Stanley tumbler." And now, Stanley has added a new water bottle to its collection of vessels that's unlike anything guzzlers have ever seen. The verdict? It's a total "game changer," shoppers say.

It's the name on everyone's lips: "The Stanley Cross Bottle." The new design features a 23-ounce travel bottle with a soft-woven jacquard strap. It comes equipped with a silicon foot pad for quiet, softer landings, a leak-proof Tritan lid for worry-free hydration, and an attached lid cover with a removable straw for easy stowing. Like other popular Stanley products, the canteen-shaped water carrier is made from recycled stainless steel and offers double-wall vacuum insulation.

According to the 111-year-old company, the Stanley Cross Bottle was designed to "elevate how you hydrate" by incorporating new features like the adjustable shoulder strap that allows for "hands-free hydration" and revolutionary twist cap for "instant sips."

"We have a lot to carry—phone, keys, wallet, laptop, gym bag, shopping bags. The Cross Bottle is the embodiment of how Stanley makes people's lives easier through smart design," Stanley chief brand officer Graham Nearn told Vogue.

The 23-ounce bottle is also the only Stanley tumbler in this unique size and shape, which was an intentional move in the design process. "It's the sweet spot in terms of providing enough water to take with you on the go while maintaining the integrity of a look," explained Nearn.

The Cross Bottle is available in six colors (rose quartz, black, cream, ash, mist, and lilac) and retails for $75. This makes Cross Bottle the third-most expensive drink container at Stanley. Its hefty price tag is three times the cost of the brand's basic Quick Flip Go Bottle and $30 more than the best-selling 40-ounce The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler.

However, shoppers are sprinting to Target, Walmart, Lowe's, REI, Urban Outfitters, and Amazon to snag the latest model. Since its June 2024 launch, the Cross Bottle has racked up 79.2 million posts on TikTok.

In an unboxing video, lifestyle creator Laura Benson (@style.with.laura) said she purchased the Cross Bottle "as soon as I saw it" and told her followers, "you're going to need it, too!" She remarked that the shape of the canteen is "so sleek" and the "hand-free option is a game changer."

"If you're a walking girly like me, then I highly recommend it," said another TikToker. "It's a perfect amount of water that fits in here. It goes over my shoulder, [it's] super easy to walk with."

Many TikTokers are also dubbing the Cross Bottle the tumbler of the summer. "When I tell you [I'm] going to be carrying this thing and slinging it like a purse. I don't have to carry it or have it in my hands, which is super convenient for the Stanley girls—if you know, you know," raved another shopper.

Customers are also leaving five-star reviews on the Stanley website. One buyer said, "It's easy to carry for hiking," while another added: "This is one of the handiest water bottles I have ever owned!"

"This bottle is a perfect answer to my hot girl walks and bike rides. Spill proof, sleek, and satisfying. I had to do the ice test and it lasted over 24 hrs just staying cold," wrote another reviewer.