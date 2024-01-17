The 12 Best Belt Bags for Women, Stylists Say

The best belt bags for women are both functional and stylish, perfectly blending ease of use with good design. The bags offer the ultimate luxury—free hands—and give every outfit an extra pocket. It's no wonder these carryalls have become enormously popular for travel, workouts, and everyday errand runs. To keep up with demand, brands are creating more, and the newest batch of women's belt bags and fanny packs is even better than the one that came before it. Keep reading for the best options for every need.

What to Consider When Buying a Belt Bag

Intended Use

One of the first things to think about when selecting a belt bag is how you'll use it. If you're planning to wear it on a jog, you'll need a much different model than if you're wearing it for casual walks around town. And if you're planning to wear it to a concert, you'll want a different bag than if you're going to make it your standard for date nights.

Size

The size of your bag is also critical. Consider what you'll typically pack in your belt bag based on your intended use, and work backward from there. If your belt bag is too large, it may feel cumbersome. But if it's too small, you might have limited opportunities to carry it.

Material

Finally, consider the material. If you're looking for something more polished, leather might be your best bet, while if you're planning to wear your bag for casual situations only, a nylon, polyester, or canvas bag could work. Think about how easily the bag cleans, too—especially if you'll be wearing it on outings that could muck it up. Durability and water-resistant materials might also be factors to consider.

Since When Are Belt Bags Back in Style?

We can't blame you if the phrase "belt bag" conjures images of a '90s mom in a fanny pack—that was the stereotype for many years! But with encouragement from Gen Z, today's belt bags are super stylish. The bags tie in with the '90s and Y2K resurgence, with trendsetters styling them with athleisure and dressier outfits.

Celebs are in on it too. Vogue called Hailey Beiber's "go-to bag for fall" a "fanny pack with a twist." Even Elle claimed, "Kendall Jenner is trying to make the fanny pack happen." If it's good enough for them, well, it's good enough for us. Now, you just have to choose a style.

Most Popular Best Belt Bags for Women (Available Now!)

Colors: Black, grey, plum, and blush

Dimensions: 7½" W x 4½" H x 3" D

Price: $55

Hitting the road requires a belt bag that's equal parts comfy and durable—and Kånken's Water Resistant Belt Bag for $55 fits the bill. It's 7.5 inches wide, 4.5 inches tall, and 3 inches deep, making it the ideal size to slip through TSA.

"It even has a front and back pocket perfect for keys, money, and your passport," says Michelle Barrett, stylist and founder of Capsule Closet Stylist.

The bag comes in black, grey, plum, and blush and is made of a synthetic material with a zipper closure that keeps your things protected from the elements. In addition to a belt strap, it also has a top handle, making it easy to affix to other luggage if needed.

"This is a practical little pouch for running errands, hiking, or just taking a walk in the neighborhood to hold keys, etc," wrote one reviewer on Nordstrom.

Colors: Yellow, pink, baby blue, navy blue, mint green, burnt caramel, black, beige

Dimensions: 7 ½" W x 5" H x 2" D

Price: $38ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

You've no doubt spotted Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag on countless yoga-goers in your neighborhood or wellness influencers on Instagram. But the reason it's a viral hit is because it is, in fact, a great belt bag.

"It's simple and does the job without any fuss," says Barett. "It also comes in a variety of colors, so you can buy one to match your sportswear." (Right now, the Lululemon belt bag is available in up to nine hues, including butter yellow, baby blue, mint green, and multiple neutrals.)

It comes at an affordable $38 and its exterior is 100% polyester. The bag is 7.5 inches wide, 5 inches tall, and 2 inches deep and comes with a strap that extends to 41.7 inches.

"Perfect size for a convenient way to carry your necessities," writes one customer. Toss in your phone, keys, wallet, and a granola bar, and you're ready for your daily hike.

Colors: Beige, navy blue, grey

Dimensions: 9.4" W x 6.7" H x 1.4" D

Price: $1,200

If you choose to invest in a high-end belt bag, Gucci's Ophidia GG Small Belt Bag is a classic choice.

"The signature beige step-and-repeat double G fabric will stand the test of time, making it worth the spend," says Elizabeth Kosich, certified image stylist and founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling. "To keep the conspicuous branding grounded, wear with monochromatic looks and sneakers in the daytime only for a casual, toned-down message."

The 9.4-inch by 6.7-inch bag also converts to a sling you can wear across your chest, with a 31.9-inch strap in the fashion house's iconic green and red web. At $1,200, it's an investment, but one that will pay off.

Colors: Cognac, mink, black

Dimensions: 11" W x 5.75" H x 1½" D

Price: $69

In just five years since the brand started, Quince has emerged as a reliable shop for high-quality basics. At $69, the brand's Italian Pebbled Leather Sling is one of its best fanny pack offerings.

"It is simple yet sophisticated," says Kendra Sharpe, owner of Kendra Sharpe Styling. "The design is sleek and modern and can be worn by anyone."

The leather fanny pack comes in a luxe cognac, sand, or black color, with dimensions of 11 inches by 5.75 inches and a thick, 32-inch adjustable strap.

"It looks very well-made, and the leather is beautiful," wrote one reviewer.

Colors: Black, chocolate

Dimensions: 11" W x 5½" H x 1" D

Price: $78

Faux leather can be just as good as the real thing for a belt bag. This $78 one from Michael Kors is understated enough for every day but still makes a style statement with its unique shape.

"It has two pockets and lays flat to the body, unlike some of the bulkier options," says Barett. "Also, it is in a quality material, as some faux leather can look cheap, which is off-putting."

The 11-inch by 5.5-inch faux leather belt bag is emblazoned with a subtle MK pattern and comes in both black and chocolate brown.

"This is the perfect size for your phone and cardholder. Love that it looks so much more expensive than what it is," wrote a reviewer on Nordstrom.

Colors: Multicolor combos available

Dimensions: Not listed

Price: $20

A belt bag needn't be pricy to look incredible. Los Angeles Apparel's Nylon Fanny Pack is just $20 and is just as functional as pricier models. There are 17 color combos available, meaning you can load up on a few to match every outfit.

"It's an iconic fanny pack style, and its pouch comes in a rainbow of vibrant neons with contrasting color combinations for the zipper and nylon webbed belt," says Kosich. "Sporty yet stylish, it's perfect to have on hand for outdoor activities, music festivals, and spontaneous adventures."

"Great little bag! Perfect for biking and holding small stuff. So pleased with this purchase," wrote one shopper.

Colors: Black, chocolate, cognanc, dusted purple, hot pink, ivory, ultimate green

Dimensions: ‎ 10.71" W x 5.91" H x 2.68" D

Price: $30

This sling bag, which costs $30 (some colors were on sale for as low as $19 at the time of writing), is made of vegan leather that mimics the real thing with an embossed croc effect.

"The luxury-like material feels like something you would find at a high-end retailer, and the relaxed style makes it perfect for accessorizing with your everyday outfits," says Ashlee Jaine, FIT-certified personal stylist. "Bonus: not only can this bag be styled as a belt bag, but you can also loosen the belt to wear it as a crossbody shoulder bag as well for versatility."

It's 12.25 inches by 7.75 inches and comes in six colors, including grey, olive, lilac, and rust. There's an interior zip and a bag zip compartment that sits against your body to keep your items safe.

"This bag is better quality and more expensive looking than I expected. It curves slightly so it hugs your body whether worn as a waist or crossbody bag so it doesn't look bulky like some bags of this style do," wrote a happy customer on Amazon.

Colors: Black, bisque, brown, cheetah, blue, grey, purple, pink, orange/red, olive green

Dimensions: 8.5" W x 5.7" H x 2.6" D

Price: $16-$18

Not every waist bag for women comes with extended sizing, so when you find one you love, you may want to pick it up in every color—and that's totally possible with this one from Aineon.

It costs just $16 to $18 and comes in 11 shades, like rose pink, teal blue, black, tan, charcoal, and more. The strap extends to 55 inches, and the bag itself is 8.5 by 5.7 inches and made of water-resistant polyester. There are four zipper compartments total, two on the inside, one on the front, and one on the back.

"Was worried, being a plus size lady had me concerned this wouldn't fit but it was more then enough," wrote one customer on Amazon.

Colors: Bronze, hot sauce, black, navy, green, slate, teal

Dimensions: 10" W x 4.7" H x 4.7" D

Price: $89

Your go-to errand bag needs to be designed with functionality top of mind. The Bellroy Sling Mini, $89, has a zip compartment with two mesh slip pockets for cards or coupons and a main compartment with a sunglasses pouch; there's even a key clip. The 10-inch by 5-inch bag is water-resistant, made from plastic bottles, and comes in seven colors.

If you choose to wear the pouch on your back instead of as a belt, there is padded paneling for extra comfort, making it a favorite for Liis Hainla, editor-in-chief of Vegan Avenue. There's even a three-year warranty!

Colors: Rose, blue, grey, purple, orange, pink

Dimensions: 9.4" W x 5.9" H x 3.9" D

Price: $52

There's no room for error when it comes to choosing a mom bag, but stylists say you can trust the Brise Leather Belly Bag, which costs $52 on Etsy.

"The likelihood is you will be carrying around wipes, snacks, and possibly a juice pack alongside your normal phone and keys, so you want something practical with a little more room," says Barrett. "These come in a range of colors and straps and would wipe clean of any spills and accidents."

Really, you can start thinking about this one as more of a hands-free diaper bag than anything else. It's made of leather and is 6 inches by 9.5 inches, with a depth of 3 inches. Pick it up in a rainbow of colors, including blue, pink, grey, or orange.

"Top, good quality and sufficient capacity," wrote one customer.

Colors: Black, clay, khaki, sienna, bilberry

Dimensions: 9.8" W x 5.1" H x 2.8" D

Price: $300

When it comes to everyday bags you can trust, Longchamp is a cult-favorite brand. This $300 option boasts a sturdy construction and stylish shape and is ideal for any gender. The 9.8-inch by 5.1-inch bag has a zip closure for security.

"The simple design is elevated by Longchamp's signature calfskin leather and statement logo, making it the perfect accessory to polish any off-duty look," says Kosich. "Longchamp's range of understated colors are both supportive and complementary to any wardrobe—light or dark, bright or muted, warm or cool, feminine or masculine."

Colors: Beige, black, blue, pink, green, grey, leopard, brown, orange, purple, khaki

Dimensions: 8.26" W x 4.92" H x 0.59" D

Price: $14-$22

A small belt bag is great for days you're not carrying much more than your phone, wallet, and keys and want to keep your load light. For those instances, try Telena's Belt Bag, which is a mere 8.25 inches by 4.25 inches. It's tiny but has all the features needed to stay organized, like three mesh slots and a back zipper pocket. The bag is made of water-resistant polyester.

"I initially bought this for an international trip early in the year, and I've continued to use it every day since then," commented one shopper on Amazon. "The bag is perfect for traveling light or day trips when you don't want to lug around a purse, fits what you need, and is stylish with any outfit," wrote another. The best part: Solid colors start at just $13.

Conclusion

All told, the best belt bag for you depends on your specific needs—whether you're looking for a certain color or style or a bag that's geared toward working out, running errands, or something else entirely.

