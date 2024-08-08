Walmart's Tumblers Might Be Better Than Stanley, Shoppers Say—And They're Half the Price

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Move over, Stanley. There's a new tumbler in town. For the last decade, the reusable water bottle space has been dominated by popular drinkware brands like Owala, Hydro Flask, S'well, and Yeti. However, in more recent years, Stanley has risen to the top, selling out tumblers in record-breaking numbers and amassing a cult-like following on social media. (The search term "Stanley Tumbler" has 290 million posts on TikTok.) But now, shoppers say Walmart's tumblers could be giving Stanley a run for its money—literally.

The tumblers in question are the Ello Flip & Fill Stainless Steel Water Bottle and the Ello Ultra Clean Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle, both of which retail for less than $20 at Walmart.

RELATED: Stanley Launched a New Water Bottle and Shoppers Say It's a "Game Changer."

The brand Ello makes reusable beverage products in the form of travel mugs, tumblers, water bottles, and even barware. Many of their items are insulated, leakproof, and come equipped with one-touch lids. Customers love Ello tumblers for their sleek design but also because they're made with high-quality, mixed materials like bamboo, silicone, rope, glass, wood, and Tritan plastic.

However, what thirst quenchers love best about Ello's tumblers also happens to be what sets them apart from their biggest competitor. Unlike Stanley tumblers, Ello water bottles can be filled without removing the lid, and they come with a carrying handle.

More specifically, the Ello Flip & Fill Stainless Steel Water Bottle was designed so customers could sip, chug, and refill all without physically removing the lid. The wide-mouth opening has a spout for drinking, but that too can flip up for easy refilling. Plus, the bottle has a built-in carrying loop and you can lock the lid shut.

"So you flip it up, and there's the drinking spout, and then you flip it again, and you can refill from there. It's super handy. It eliminates having to screw off the top," explained one TikToker, who spotted the bottles at her local Walmart.

This bottle comes in seven different colors, including halogen blue, bubblegum, tropical violet, and lime sky. It costs $17.98 at Walmart, which is about half the price of Stanley's best-selling 40-ounce The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler.

Walmart shoppers also can't stop raving about the Ello Ultra Clean Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle. The 40-ounce tumbler's main attraction is its collapsible carrying handle, which makes traveling on the go a breeze. It also has a side handle and is cup-holder-friendly, thanks to its slimming design. Walmart is selling it for just $17.98, in colors such as cream, agave sugar, and citrus squeeze.

"It looks like a Stanley cup. It has the handle, but there's also a handle right here to carry it," said another TikToker in a demonstration video. "I think it's super cool."

While comparing both styles, she added, "Super fun, love the colors!"

In the comments section, several users noted that they've also made the switch to Ello water bottles.

"They keep drinks hot/cold well and have held up. Fantastic brand," said one person.

"I've only used Ello. I love it and never got a Stanley cup," a second user chimed in, while another added: "Love ello… I have the first flip top [bottle] and use it everyday."

"Ello is my favorite!! Before the 'trendy' water cups/bottles," said a fourth.