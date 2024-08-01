Walmart's Newly Rebranded Clothing Line Is "Giving Aritzia" for Under $15, Shoppers Say

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Itching for a closet overhaul? Updating your wardrobe with new pieces can feel like a daunting task, but Walmart can help with that. The big-box retailer recently unveiled its newly rebranded clothing line for young adults just in time for back-to-school and fall shopping season. Available in stores and online, the new No Boundaries collection features 130 pieces that accentuate the hottest Gen Z trends in women's clothing and intimates, men's clothing, footwear, and accessories, per the press release. Best of all, shoppers can't stop raving about how No Boundaries is "giving Artitiza" and only for a fraction of the price.

RELATED: 5 Walmart Clothing Items That Are "Better Than Target," Shoppers Say.

No Boundaries was created with Gen Z's zest for self-expression and individuality in mind, which is why Walmart tapped a team of talented fashion designers to freshen up the brand. According to Walmart, shoppers will now see revamped modern styles like baggy jeans, oversized loungewear sets, and drop-shoulder, cropped tees. No Boundaries is also embracing inclusive sizing and high-quality fabrics, including seamless stretch, power mesh, lux fleece, and denim.

Shopping on a budget? Eighty percent of the No Boundaries line retails for less than $15. In fact, many of those double-lined crop tops and shirt dresses that shoppers say are "giving Aritzia" cost just $5 a pop. (Comparably, Artizia's crew waist tee retails for $25).

"Refreshing our private brand portfolio is critical to our fashion strategy as we evolve our assortment to resonate not only with our core customers, but the next generation of Walmart shoppers," said Jen Jackson Brown, senior vice president of Walmart U.S. fashion brands. "There's a huge opportunity for Walmart to reach a Gen Z customer with a brand that has both incredible style and unbelievable prices. We have 145 million U.S. customers shopping with us in stores and online each week, and the new No Boundaries brand is designed and marketed with intention to reach this young adult audience by focusing on fit, quality, style and fabrics that resonate with them."

It's been less than a month since Walmart relaunched No Boundaries, and it appears the Gen Z demographic is here for the major rebrand. On TikTok, "No Boundaries Rebrand Walmart" has nearly 10 million posts, many of which include try-on hauls and styling videos.

Content creator Kate Bannister (@haulswithkb) is the TikTok who first called No Boundaries the new Artizia. In a recent video, Bannister highlighted some of Walmart's newest clothing items, including a cozy five-piece set. It consists of a wide-leg sweatpant, cropped zipped jacket, bralette, fitted tank, and boxer shorts.

"Have we been sleeping on Walmart?" she asked before adding, "Walmart is THAT GIRL."

In a separate video, TikToker Queen Tay (@queentayshops) gave followers a tour of Walmart's rebranded No Boundaries collection at her local store. The self-proclaimed thrift queen pointed out a distressed black tank, cropped tee, mesh midi dress, and pair of cargo bootcut jeans, all of which retail for less than $15.

Additionally, she spotted a plant-based t-shirt bra, which is made from over 75 percent sugarcane. The bra is a first of its kind and only costs $10.98.

"I just got back from shopping at Walmart and tell me why their clothing is popping off," said another TikToker. "Everything is No Boundaries. They're slaying the game."

In the comments, someone else added, "Walmart fashion is getting so good."

"Walmart is slaying with cute clothes," wrote another.