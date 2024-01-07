Walmart Has a Secret Sale Section With Items Up to 65% Off—How to Find the Best Deals

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The deals at Walmart are great any day, but if you happen to find an item you're after on sale, we won't blame you for clicking "buy" immediately. The chain participates in popular sale holidays like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, New Year's Day, and President's Day, but it also offers year-round deals on all of its wares, which range from electronics and appliances to clothing and beauty supplies—all you need to do is know where, and occasionally when, to look.

Of course, you could head to your local Walmart and look for its iconic yellow clearance signs. But if you want to develop a more foolproof strategy for finding deals, its website is the place to go. Every day, Walmart posts different sale items and deals—and there's even a hidden flash deals page that advertises items for up to 65 percent off.

Each week, Walmart posts a different set of Flash Deals which last for seven days and then go back to their usual price. You can navigate directly to the Flash Deals page or head to the retailer's homepage and find the Flash Deals section there (there's usually a banner that advertises it or a box with a Flash Deal pick of the day).

The deals span all of Walmart's usual categories; there are toys and collectibles, home essentials, pet items, seasonal decor, sports equipment, and more. You can search each category to see if an item you're looking for or something similar is on offer and can use Walmart's typical filters to hone in on price, brands, and in-store availability.

This week, we spotted deals like an air purifier marked down from $90 to $33 (that's 63 percent off!), a dual dash cam marked down from $119 to $66, Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette perfume marked down from $137 to $70 (44 percent off), a 56-inch cat condo marked down from $130 to $68 (48 percent off), and a full-length arched floor mirror marked down from $200 to $60 (a whopping 70 percent off). There are dozens of items on sale within each Flash Deals category, so chances are high that next week's offerings will be just as good.

Because the deals only last for a week, you'll want to act fast if you see something you like. At the top of the Flash Deals homepage, you'll see a countdown specifying how much time is left for that week's set of deals—but there's always the chance a high-demand item goes out of stock.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

To get an even better price on your Walmart purchases, make sure you know how to find discounts on its app and when to shop its best annual sales.

