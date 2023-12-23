6 Best January Sales You Should Start Planning for Now, Shopping Experts Say

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you love to shop sales (and who among us doesn't?!), then you probably keep your eyes peeled for Black Friday, July 4, Presidents Day, and Prime Day. Those are some of the biggest sales days when retailers discount big-ticket items like televisions, bedroom sets, kitchen electronics, and more. But if you don't look for discounts at other times of year, you're missing out. Some of the best and most predictable price drops occur at the start of the new year after stores have made their peak sales during the holiday season. Ahead, retail experts share which stores' January sales you should start planning for now.

1 Target

When you visit your local Target to restock after the holiday, make sure to check out their seasonal sales.

"Depending on when you shop in January, you can look for deep discounts on holiday goods in after-Christmas sales, or pick up new activewear and fitness equipment as part of a 'new year, new you' type of event," says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with the shopping comparison site DealNews.com.

"It's going to be likely that we see New Year's themed events around Jan. 1, while bedding and bath could go on sale shortly thereafter or even in mid-month," she points out. However, you'll likely start seeing discounts as early as Dec. 26—so get there fast!

2 Walmart

You'll also want to keep your eye on Walmart. "They often slash prices across various categories, from electronics and home goods to winter clothing," says Bhavin Swadas, founder of CouponSaturn. "Keep an eye on exclusive in-store and online deals that kick off as early as the first week of January."

You'll especially want to watch Walmart's rollbacks section, where the store posts items with temporary price reductions. You can currently snag things like toys, hair products, Apple watches, and even mattresses, but expect the January offerings to be different.

3 Costco

Monitor Costco's ads to make sure you get the best savings.

"The latest ads for Costco are slated to end on Dec. 24 and 25, so another one should be coming out shortly after the start of January," says Ramhold. "Considering the timing, we can probably expect it to be heavily focused on items related to resolutions, so it may be a good time to pick up things like vitamins and supplements, as well as healthier picks in bulk, like plain rolled oats or protein bars."

Clothing, boots, and bed and bath could also be discounted. "It's particularly good for picking up winter clothing when you can still use it, rather than waiting on these items to go to the clearance racks," Ramhold suggests.

4 T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx hosts two annual clearance sales, and the winter one last year took place from Dec. 31 to Jan. 15. Experts say you can expect similar timing for this year's sale.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The sale is unique because it combines the thrill of their already discounted prices with additional markdowns," says Swadas. "Shoppers can unearth incredible deals on clothing, home decor, and more."

The best part? Clearance items at T.J. Maxx are eligible for returns within 30 days, so you can feel confident ordering that pricy winter coat that may or may not be your size.

5 Bath & Body Works

You needn't enter the new year without fun bath and body products. Bath & Body Works hosts a semi-annual sale, and the one in winter typically starts in late December (last year, it was the day after Christmas) and lasts four weeks, according to the pros at Coupon Cabin.

The steepest discounts, as much as 75 percent, will be on off-season candles, hand soaps, and lotions. You'll likely find better deals at the store compared to the website, so it might be worth a trip to your local mall.

6 Ulta

You know all those holiday-themed beauty gift sets you love to buy at Ulta? Well, after the holiday, they typically go on sale.

Last year, TikTok user Amanda Bray found a Grande Cosmetics Lash Luggage and Ready Set Jet kit discounted to $48 from $69, and a Too Faced Pumpkin Spice eyeshadow palette marked down to $27 from $54.

The store also hosts an annual January Love Your Skin event, where you'll find up to 50 percent off skincare products. Their Jumbo Love sale event, which offers discounts on large-sized haircare products, also extends into January.

