Don't Buy These 14 Things Until After the Holidays, Retail Experts Say

Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer some incredible deals, but once Christmas has come and gone, brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers drop the prices on countless items and offer promotions that are sometimes even better than those during the holidays. So, before you rush out to spend that gift card or holiday bonus, make sure you're getting the best deal possible by waiting and doing some shopping after the holidays to purchase these sought-after items.

1 Exercise equipment

Get your new year off to a good start by purchasing that treadmill or fancy yoga mat after the holiday season.

"We tend to see exercise equipment go down in price in January and February after those New Year's resolutions have faded for some people," shares Todd Stearn, founder of The Money Manual.

2 New cars

If you're thinking of treating yourself to a new car this year, wait until after Christmas to buy it. According to the experts at Autotrader, dealerships are eager to get cars off their lot to make way for new inventory at the end of each model year, so the week between Christmas and New Year's is your best bet for buying if you want to save yourself a good chunk of change.

3 TVs

It's a bit of a misconception that TVs are cheapest on Black Friday.

"The best deals on TVs during holiday sales are usually on off-brand models that won't last promoted as doorbusters to get people through their door or derivative models, look-a-like models of popular name-brand TVs made specifically for holiday sales which are missing key component or features," explains money-saving expert Andrea Woroch.

"A low price on a lousy product isn't a good deal especially if it doesn't offer what you need, as you could end up spending more in the long run to replace it," she adds.

Instead, she recommends waiting for high-end TVs to go on sale in late January ahead of the Super Bowl.

"Use price tracking tools like Google Shopping to determine if a deal you're eyeing is a good price," Woroch suggests.

4 Tech items

Like TVs, "any type of technology, from digital cameras to gadgets," is better bought after the holidays, according to Linda Johansen-James, founder and CEO of International Retail Group.

"This is because the U.S. Consumer Electronics Show happens in January, which is where the latest tech models are rolled out," she explains. "With that said, you'll find great deals on the previous year's models."

5 Home appliances

Johansen-James acknowledges that retailers do discount home appliances from Black Friday through the holidays. However, depending on your needs it might be best to hold off.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I recommend waiting on those dishwashers, refrigerators, or washing machines because you might be able to get some better deals and more updated features in just a couple of months."

6 Bedding and linens

You won't have to wait long after the holidays to get that new duvet cover or sheet set on sale.

"Wait for the deepest discounts during January's White Sale events offered from a variety of department stores and big box retailers as well as speciality home goods stores like Pottery Barn," says Woroch.

7 Winter apparel

You probably know by now that after the holidays, clothing stores start looking ahead to warmer months.

"Expect bigger markdowns after Christmas and through mid-January [as] retailers attempt to clear out inventory to make way for spring fashion," shares Woroch. "Clothing stores will offer up to 60 percent savings, and you can often stack coupons on sale and clearance items from popular stores like Macy's, GAP, Old Navy, and J.Crew."

8 Outerwear

Like winter clothing, outerwear will also need to be moved off shelves after the holidays. Therefore, Crediful's Gillian Dwar says you should try to stick it out in your existing jacket if you can.

"That's only a few weeks of cold weather to endure in exchange for as much as 50 to 70 percent off," she notes. "On a $300 jacket, that's a significant amount of savings."

9 Workout clothing

"Wait to buy your workout gear until just after the holidays, when all those New Year's resolutions kick in, and demand goes up," suggests Dwar.

"Though it might seem better to buy against the grain when demand drops, retailers tend to discount fitness products and subscriptions heavily when demand spikes because they desperately want to beat out the competition—and there is plenty of it!" she explains.

10 Fine jewelry

The holidays are a busy time for jewelry stores, between engagements and people getting their partners a sparkly gift.

"Jewelry tends to be discounted in July and August compared to the high-demand season right before Christmas and New Year's," Stearn points out.

11 Holiday decorations

Most shops don't want to hang on to their holiday inventory for an entire year after Christmas.

"Your selection may be more limited, but you can find deep discounts on holiday decorations including artificial trees, ornaments, and outdoor inflatables for 50 percent off or more," says Woroch. "Check warehouse stores like Costco and home improvement retailers like The Home Depot for savings."

12 Wrapping paper

Like decorations, wrapping paper, gift bags, and other gift-wrapping supplies understandably go on sale after Christmas.

"Stock up on gift wrap for next season by picking up holiday-printed gift wrap, gift bags, red and green tissue paper, and ribbon at up to 75 percent off," recommends Woroch.

"Keep in mind, some styles can be used for other celebrations throughout the year," she adds. "For instance, plain red and gold wrapping paper or gift bags can be used for Valentine's Day or an anniversary."

13 Toys

Christmas and Hanukkah are, without a doubt, the biggest toy-buying holidays of the year. So when the holidays are over, all those toys left at the store get some major price cuts. January is the time to stock up!

14 Cleaning Supplies

These days, everything from sponges to dish soap comes in holiday packaging and scents. That means that once the holiday season is over, those bottles of snowflake-adorned detergent and pine-scented wipes will be heavily discounted. Hey, cleaning supplies are cleaning supplies!

