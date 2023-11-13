The Best "Luxury" Items at Walmart That Really Aren't—But Look Great!

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

High-end goods are typically pricier due to the quality of materials and care in making them—and often not in our monthly shopping budget. But if you covet these expensive items, you don't necessarily have to live without them. Walmart, like many other affordable retailers, sells similar (if not nearly identical) products that we've come to know as "dupes." And while not everyone celebrates dupe culture, it's certainly a plus if you've got your eye on designer buys but don't want to splurge. Read on to discover the best "luxury" items you can score at Walmart.

1 Cable cuff bracelets

There are a few different options for cable wire cuff bangles at Walmart—and they're dead ringers for the Classic Cable Bracelet from David Yurman.

While the Walmart variety is made from stainless steel, the bracelet from David Yurman is crafted from sterling silver and gold. But if you're going for that look on a budget, you can't beat the price difference. Walmart's options go for $11.99 and $14.99, while the David Yurman bracelet retails for $395.

2 Trendy cowboy boots

This fall, western-style cowboy boots are all the rage. As influencer @classycleanchic posted on TikTok, a designer pair from Jeffrey Campbell—the Dagget Western Boot—will cost you about $270, but an almost identical pair is also available at Walmart for $34.98.

In another TikTok, she also posted a comparison of white and black Dolce Vita cowboy boots—which retail for $295—with another color option of Walmart's bargain boots. Again, the pairs look pretty similar, with Walmart's option just a bit shorter and less detailed.

3 A woven houndstooth tote

Bags and purses are one thing many of us splurge on, simply because we can use them every day. Even so, the $3,000 price tag for the Medium Dior Book Tote is enough to give anyone sticker shock. Thankfully, fashion blogger Madison Payne points out that there's a much more affordable option from Walmart.

While it doesn't have the Christian Dior logo, Walmart's $19.97 option still has a wide black band across the middle—and even better, Payne points out you can put your own monogram on it.

4 A "Love" bracelet

The Cartier Love bracelet has been a mainstay status symbol since it was first designed in 1969. You actually screw the bracelet onto your wrist, with your significant other typically doing the honors (hence the eternal "Love" theme).

Back in 1970, these bracelets and their accompanying screwdrivers retailed for $250. Now, the 18K yellow gold Love bracelet goes for a whopping $7,350.

However, at Walmart, you can find a similar-looking Love bracelet for just $69.99. This one is made of titanium steel instead, but it still comes with that handy screwdriver!

5 Storage decor

At CB2, a sister brand of Crate and Barrel, the Conway Round White Cotton Storage Basket XL will typically cost you $279. While it's currently on sale for $195.30 at the time of writing, you can also get this "luxury" item at Walmart for just $34.98.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

TikToker @thegloshowfam posted about the Walmart find—which is made by the Better Homes & Gardens brand—calling it "the dupe of all home decor dupes."

Currently, the basket is sold out, but as it was just restocked days ago, it's likely Walmart will be offering more. If you can't wait and are willing to spend a little extra, the Rulon White Blanket Basket on Crate & Barrel's website is still available, but it will cost you $129 for the medium size and $179 for the large.

6 An athleisure sweatshirt

Lululemon is a leader in high-end athleisure, but if you frequent Walmart, you can probably find some similar-looking apparel. In fact, Walmart sells a pretty convincing dupe of Lululemon's Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie.

Lulu's sweatshirts go for $118 a pop, but a half-zip cropped hoodie from Walmart is just $27.99. Both have a slightly oversized fit, a kangaroo pocket, and even thumbholes to keep you extra cozy.

7 New luggage

Also on Payne's list is a dupe for the iconic Louis Vuitton luggage. She points out that a $29 checkered tote shoulder bag from Walmart is a similar size to the Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50, which currently retails for $2,500, and has three different color options that also bear a stark resemblance to the designer varieties. (As a bonus, there are also different Walmart wallet options that are Louis-esque and much more affordable.)

