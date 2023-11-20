Shopping Expert Shares the Best Discount Hacks That Make Target Cheaper Than Walmart

When it comes to popular big-box stores, Walmart is usually a favorite for its low prices, while Target is better known for the experience it offers. But one shopper recently took to social media to dispel the common belief that Walmart is cheaper than Target. She had her lightbulb moment after comparing prices from both retailers and realizing that certain items were significantly less expensive at Target. Read on to find out how you can save money on your next Target trip as well as what people are saying about the prices.

Being a Target Circle member is great for saving money.

If you're a frequent Target customer and aren't a member of their loyalty program, you may want to consider downloading the Target Circle app. To create an account, simply enter your email address and a password, which will be the same login credentials for the Target website.

Once you become a Circle member, the promotions and discounts are personalized across categories, as the app keeps tracks of your purchases (which also comes in handy for returns!). It's free to join, they have new offers every week, and for your birthday, you'll receive an extra five-percent discount off of your total.

As Target explains, all you have to do to access those extra savings is enter your phone number at the checkout screen or scan your Target Circle Barcode, which can be found in the app. If shopping online, simply log into your account.

On the flip side, Walmart Plus, Walmart's loyalty program, costs $12.95 a month and doesn't have nearly as many deals, according to the Krazy Coupon Lady.

You can also earn rewards.

Anytime you make an eligible purchase in-store, in the app, or online using your Target Circle account, you'll also accumulate monetary rewards, which equate to one percent of your purchase price. If you forget to enter your information, you can upload your receipt into the app for up to two weeks afterward. You can then apply the discount the next you shop.

A shopper shared thoughts about a recent shopping trip.

In a TikTok video, Nancy Maricela, who uses the handle @honey.mexican, explained that during a recent trip to Target, she considered going to Walmart instead for lower prices. However, while in Target, she used her phone to check the prices at Walmart for the same exact mouthwash and shampoo to find that it was not, in fact, cheaper.

In a follow-up video, Maricela points out that a one-liter bottle of Listerine mouthwash from Walmart is $8.38. "Whereas at Target, one liter is $7.39," she says. While it's not a huge difference, savings like this add up over time.

Other shoppers are siding with Target.

The Target versus Walmart debate has been going on for a long time, but many people seem to agree with Maricela.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The points and coupons on the target app make me feel like it's better PLUS Walmart severely overstimulates me," wrote one commenter. "Target circle makes it a better deal as well with rewards, its like you get free stuff lmao," said another.

One commenter likes "how Target usually has a promo of spend X amount in say home essentials and get a $10 gift card or something similar." And another said they feel like they've been defending Target for years: "I always compare everything on the apps."

