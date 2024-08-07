You Can Save $33 on Amazon's Lululemon Sweatshirt Dupe Right Now

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Pre-pandemic, my closet was full of cute blouses and day-to-night dresses. Fast-forward to my fifth year working from home, and those items have been replaced by leggings (and more leggings), oversized T-shirts, and cozy sweaters. But it's hard to justify splurging on these items when only my two cats and my husband—if I haven't transitioned to my pajamas by the time he gets home—see them. So when I saw Amazon running a major sale on their cult-favorite Lululemon sweatshirt dupe, I clicked "buy now" at record speed. The half-zip pullover is normally $53, but it's currently marked down to $20—which makes it $100 cheaper than the brand-name version!

Prices are current at the time of publication but are subject to change.

RELATED: This $20 Walmart Hoodie Sells Out Every Year, But You Can Get It Now.

$20 at Amazon Buy Now

Lululemon's Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip retails for $118. Women love its cropped silhouette, roomy neckline, thumb holes, and cozy fleece lining—all qualities shared by Amazon's Automet Half Zip Cropped Pullover Fleece Hoodie. The latter is normally $52.99, but currently, a handful of colors (there are 24 in total, compared to Lululemon's seven) are on sale for $29.99 plus a $10-off coupon.

"This sweatshirt is so nice I can hardly believe it's from Amazon. The fabric is heavier and maintains it's shape really well, giving a boxy but relaxed look. Stitching and seams are all good, no complaints to speak of and it even maintains the softness of the fleece inside after several washes (hasn't gone all pilly on me yet!)," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

"This is the BEST Lululemon Dupe ever!" wrote another.

"This is an absolute great Lululemon dupe. I've ordered it in multiple different colors. Very happy with the purchase. I've washed it many times and it is still in great condition. I have the Lululemon and I find the quality of this one to be just as great !" said a fellow happy shopper.

$19.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Elsewhere on Amazon, shoppers have called out more Lululemon dupes. For example, they say these high-waisted leggings from the brand HeyNuts are a cross between Lulu's Wunder Under and Align leggings. However, the Amazon dupe starts at just $20, while the high-end leggings are close to $100.

"Best LULU Dupe I've had. Supportive and extremely soft leggings," shared an Amazon reviewer.

"These leggings are so soft and buttery but still shaping. They don't give you bad lines where the seems/stitching sit and you feel like you're not wearing pants. They're stretchy but still non see through. These make the perfect leggings for day to day or working out," wrote another.

RELATED: Costco Sells Super Cheap Lululemon Dupes—Are They Just as Good?

$18 at Amazon Buy Now

Likewise, these Naked Feeling Biker Shorts from Amazon's CRZ Yoga brand are "exactly like Lulu," according to shoppers. They start at just $18, compared to $64 on Lululemon.

"Great compression. Flattering. I got the 4 inch as I am 5'3 and wanted a shorter fit for summer cardio sessions. I purchased a size small. I usually get a size 4 in Lulu. Note I don't like a super tight fit. This brand never disappoints," wrote a happy customer in a recent review.

"These are 100% a lululemon dupe, maybe better honestly," wrote another.

$30 at Amazon Buy Now

Finally, if you're looking for a dupe of Lululemon's $118 Define workout jacket, look no further than this $30 Luyaa workout jacket from Amazon.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I am so pleasantly surprised by this lululemon dupe. Not only is it much less expensive, it's far more flattering and more comfortable than my lululemon alternatives. I will be buying more colors!" shared one reviewer.

"Great lulu dupe for us thrifty gals, super flattering fit, good sleeve length," agreed another.