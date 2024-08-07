Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton Just Debuted New Home Collections at Walmart for Only $6 and Up

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's not an overstatement to say that Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton have both been pop culture icons for decades. But while the Golden Globe-winning actress and reality star socialite might both be household names, they're also making more moves to become an actual part of your house. That's because the two women have each just debuted new home collections that are available for Walmart, with pieces starting at just $6.

RELATED: This $20 Walmart Hoodie Sells Out Every Year, But You Can Get It Now.

Drew Barrymore expands into bath accessories.

The latest drop from Barrymore marks an expansion of her popular Walmart-exclusive Beautiful line into bath and home decor. The newest items include plenty of budget-friendly ways to brighten up your bathroom, such as a three-piece stoneware accessory set for $28. You can also help yourself to a luxurious-feeling six-piece plush towel set for just $30 or a soft cotton bath rug for just $15.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She's also added "beautiful" home decor.

You're also in luck if you're hoping to spruce up your living space on a budget. Barrymore's latest additions to the Beautiful home line include some eye-catching pieces that won't break the bank, such as an amber glass cordless table lamp for $17 and a bubble glass vase for just $7. You could also add some color to your couch with the newly added Houndstooth pillow for just $30, or start a gallery wall with a 16" by 20" piece of hand-painted floral wall art for just $15.

RELATED: The 7 Best Kitchen Items to Buy at Walmart, Retail Experts Say.

Paris Hilton has entered the kitchen.

Fans of Netflix's 2021 series Cooking with Paris will now also be able to feel like they're whipping up recipes with Hilton herself. The "Stars Are Blind" singer recently launched her "Be an Icon" cookware collection exclusively at Walmart.

"I wanted to make products that were more fun," she told Elle Decor in an interview. "I noticed that most cookware products are pretty basic and boring."

Hilton appears to have made good on her promise to liven up everyday kitchen accessories. And not only are the items a colorful addition to your culinary space, but they're also a bargain. Products like a heart-shaped 10-piece stainless steel knife block retails for as little as $49 or a microwave popcorn maker for $15.

Besides the playful powder pink color scheme, the utensils will help add a quirky spin to your meals, too. The non-stick heart-shaped frying pan makes it easy to turn eggs or pancakes into an entirely unique dish for $20, while the heart-shaped fluted pan ($25) will make your next cake truly love-ly.

And as you might expect, Hilton's personality really shines through on some of the items. Case in point: Anyone into mid-2000s pop culture will love sipping their morning coffee or tea out of the line's "That's Hot" mug, which retails for less than $7.

RELATED: Walmart's Newly Rebranded Clothing Line Is "Giving Aritzia" for Under $15, Shoppers Say.

Paris' products are practical, too.

Just like a dash of edible glitter in a recipe, there are also more practical products in the lineup that can add as much fun to your kitchen. A three-piece ceramic nesting bowl set will only set you back $35, while a 10-piece gadget set that includes rubber spatulas and heart-shaped measuring cups runs for $13. And for just $6 apiece, you can help yourself to a pink to-go snack cup or four-piece prep bowl set.

The best part? Both Barrymore's Beautiful line and Hilton's Be an Icon release are fully available to shop on Walmart's website right now. Both collections can be an easy way to get out of a summertime design funk without blowing your entire budget!