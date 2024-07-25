Beauty Expert Shares 4 Affordable "No-Makeup" Makeup Items From Walmart

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The no-makeup makeup trend has gained a lot of traction. We've seen the pretty, minimal look everywhere lately, including on celebrities. Halle Bailey, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Anya Taylor-Joy are all showing off their natural features with a more subtle glam approach, giving them an effortlessly flawless look. But it's not just stars who are into it. The no-makeup makeup trend is all over TikTok, and beauty experts like Kristyn Hoffman are sharing their tips. In a recent video, the Las Vegas-based licensed esthetician revealed how you can achieve the dewy, glowing look with just four makeup items from Walmart that, together, cost less than $40.

RELATED: Shopper Shares 13 Target Beauty Dupes "You Probably Didn't Know About."

1 e.l.f. Soft Glam Saint Foundation

We should note that all of Hoffman's makeup picks are from the brand e.l.f., known for its affordable, vegan, and cruelty-free products. However, it does not appear that she's affiliated with the brand in any official capacity.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Hoffman starts her everyday no-makeup makeup routine with the e.l.f. Soft Glam Saint Foundation for a little coverage. She only uses a "tiny bit," applying a dab to the back of her hand and smoothing it over her face with her finger, then buffs it out using a foundation brush.

"It blends onto my skin like an actual dream," she says.

The long-lasting foundation is meant to be lightweight. It's infused with a hydrating hibiscus complex and fruit extracts that won't clog pores or cake, which helps keep the no-makeup makeup look longer. It's also just $8 at Walmart.

2 e.l.f. Halo Glow Beauty Wand

After blending in her foundation, Hoffman adds a glow with the e.l.f. Halo Glow Beauty Wand in the hue Champagne Campaign. She applies a "good amount" to the high points of her cheeks and a touch on her nose. She then uses her fingers to press into her skin.

"It's giving us that super natural healthy glow look," she says. "It's just so stunning on the skin."

Many shoppers and makeup artists say this is a great drugstore dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wands, which are $42. By comparison, the e.l.f. highlighter is only $9 at Walmart.

RELATED: I'm a Makeup Expert and Found 6 Affordable Beauty Dupes at Ulta.

3 e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil

To further enhance her no-makeup makeup look, Hoffman uses the e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil in the shade Rose Envy, which she says is "the most stunning everyday rosy pink."

It's an ultra-glossy, non-sticky oil that can be worn over lipstick or alone—and it's a steal at $8.

4 e.l.f. Suntouchable All Set for Sun SPF 45 Mist

To complete her simple yet stunning look, Hoffman uses the $14 e.l.f. Suntouchable All Set for Sun SPF 45 Mist, which sets everything in place and helps protect her from the sun. It's super light, absorbs well, and doesn't feel greasy. After a few sprays, she's ready for the day and looks gorgeous in just over a minute.

"I mean, just look at how glowy and natural this is looking on the skin," she shares at the end of her video. "All for under [$40] from Walmart."