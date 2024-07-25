 Skip to content
Smarter Living

Beauty Expert Shares 4 Affordable "No-Makeup" Makeup Items From Walmart

Get that "I woke up like this" look for under $40.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Heather Newgen
July 25, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Heather Newgen
July 25, 2024
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The no-makeup makeup trend has gained a lot of traction. We've seen the pretty, minimal look everywhere lately, including on celebrities. Halle Bailey, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Anya Taylor-Joy are all showing off their natural features with a more subtle glam approach, giving them an effortlessly flawless look. But it's not just stars who are into it. The no-makeup makeup trend is all over TikTok, and beauty experts like Kristyn Hoffman are sharing their tips. In a recent video, the Las Vegas-based licensed esthetician revealed how you can achieve the dewy, glowing look with just four makeup items from Walmart that, together, cost less than $40.

RELATED: Shopper Shares 13 Target Beauty Dupes "You Probably Didn't Know About."

1
e.l.f. Soft Glam Saint Foundation

TikToker Kristyn Hoffman holding up makeup
Copyright @kristynhoffman96 / TikTok

We should note that all of Hoffman's makeup picks are from the brand e.l.f., known for its affordable, vegan, and cruelty-free products. However, it does not appear that she's affiliated with the brand in any official capacity.

Hoffman starts her everyday no-makeup makeup routine with the e.l.f. Soft Glam Saint Foundation for a little coverage. She only uses a "tiny bit," applying a dab to the back of her hand and smoothing it over her face with her finger, then buffs it out using a foundation brush.

"It blends onto my skin like an actual dream," she says.

The long-lasting foundation is meant to be lightweight. It's infused with a hydrating hibiscus complex and fruit extracts that won't clog pores or cake, which helps keep the no-makeup makeup look longer. It's also just $8 at Walmart.

2
e.l.f. Halo Glow Beauty Wand

TikToker Kristyn Hoffman holding up makeup
Copyright @kristynhoffman96 / TikTok

After blending in her foundation, Hoffman adds a glow with the e.l.f. Halo Glow Beauty Wand in the hue Champagne Campaign. She applies a "good amount" to the high points of her cheeks and a touch on her nose. She then uses her fingers to press into her skin.

"It's giving us that super natural healthy glow look," she says. "It's just so stunning on the skin."

Many shoppers and makeup artists say this is a great drugstore dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wands, which are $42. By comparison, the e.l.f. highlighter is only $9 at Walmart.

RELATED: I'm a Makeup Expert and Found 6 Affordable Beauty Dupes at Ulta.

3
e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil

TikToker Kristyn Hoffman holding up makeup
Copyright @kristynhoffman96 / TikTok

To further enhance her no-makeup makeup look, Hoffman uses the e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil in the shade Rose Envy, which she says is "the most stunning everyday rosy pink."

It's an ultra-glossy, non-sticky oil that can be worn over lipstick or alone—and it's a steal at $8.

4
e.l.f. Suntouchable All Set for Sun SPF 45 Mist

TikToker Kristyn Hoffman holding up makeup
Copyright @kristynhoffman96 / TikTok

To complete her simple yet stunning look, Hoffman uses the $14 e.l.f. Suntouchable All Set for Sun SPF 45 Mist, which sets everything in place and helps protect her from the sun. It's super light, absorbs well, and doesn't feel greasy. After a few sprays, she's ready for the day and looks gorgeous in just over a minute.

"I mean, just look at how glowy and natural this is looking on the skin," she shares at the end of her video. "All for under [$40] from Walmart."

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • closeup of the Sam's Club logo on a shopping cart
    closeup of the Sam's Club logo on a shopping cart
    Smarter Living

    Shoppers Are Canceling Sam's Club Memberships

    "They're gouging us," says one unhappy customer.

  • southwest planes parked at the terminal
    southwest planes parked at the terminal
    Travel

    Southwest Flyers Threaten Boycott

    The airline is killing open seating.

  • nonstick skillet with salt and pepper grinders
    nonstick skillet with salt and pepper grinders
    Wellness

    "Teflon Flu" Cases Are Spiking

    Is your cookware making you sick?

  • woman with a headache taking a pill with a glass of water
    woman with a headache taking a pill with a glass of water
    Wellness

    OTC Pain Pills Are Being Recalled

    The migraine meds were sold nationwide.

  • woman in black dress and sunglasses sitting on floor and holding disco ball next to two large speakers
    woman in black dress and sunglasses sitting on floor and holding disco ball next to two large speakers
    Style

    15 Ways to Add '70s Style to Your Wardrobe

    In case you missed it the first time!

  • person reading an astrology book with zodiac graph imposed over photo
    person reading an astrology book with zodiac graph imposed over photo
    Smarter Living

    What Is My Zodiac Sign?

    Embrace the wisdom in the stars.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.