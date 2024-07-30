9 Best Rewards Programs for Free Makeup

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Beauty often comes at a price, and it can be a steep one. Many of us keep costs low by opting for drugstore makeup or more affordable dupes of high-end products. But even cheaper options can add up once you've purchased primer, foundation, blush, bronzer, eyeshadow, mascara—the list goes on. As it turns out, you can get some of your makeup products for no cost at all. Many top beauty brands offer loyalty programs that will let you work toward major discounts and gifts that mean serious savings. Read on to discover the nine best rewards programs for free makeup.

1 Ulta

While Ulta's loyalty program first launched in 2014, the popular beauty retailer just rolled out a revamped version in January with new perks and a new name, Ulta Beauty Rewards.

With Ulta Beauty Rewards (which is free to join), you earn points for every dollar you spend at Ulta. At the basic level, you get 1 point per $1 spent. But once you spend $500, you become a Platinum member and earn 1.25 points for every $1 spent. If you spend $1,200, you rise to the Diamond level, where you earn 1.5 points per $1 spent.

These points can then be redeemed for discounts, which range from $3 off for 100 points to $125 off for 2,000 points. You also get $5 off any $10 purchase just for signing up, and your choice of a free birthday gift every year.

2 Sephora

Ulta's biggest competitor, Sephora, also has a rewards programs for beauty lovers. Sephora's Beauty Insider Program allows members to earn 1 Beauty Insider point per $1 spent. It's also free to join, but you can earn a higher status when you spend at least $350 (VIB status) or $1,000 (Rouge status) in one calendar year.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

No matter your status, you can redeem 500 points to earn Beauty Insider Cash, which equates to $10 off your purchase. If you're a Rouge member, you can also exchange 2,500 points for $100 off your purchase. Otherwise, you can redeem your accrued points for free makeup products with Sephora's Beauty Insider Rewards Bazaar.

Beauty Insider members also get a free birthday gift during their birthday month.

3 MAC

If you're a fan of MAC Cosmetics, you should join its Lover Rewards program. After signing up, you'll get a 15 percent-off welcome discount and be able to start earning loyalty points that can be redeemed for products and discounts. You can earn 1 point for every $1 you spend, but you can also earn 10 points by writing a product review.

Once you reach 100 points, you can start exchanging them for free makeup products. The Lover Rewards program also allows members to use 100 points to get $10 off a $30 purchase, or 200 points to get $10 off a $50 purchase.

4 Sally Beauty

Shop. Earn. Cash In. That's the slogan for Sally Beauty's Sally Rewards program. At the basic level that's free to sign up for, you earn 10 points for every $1 spent. For every 500 points you earn, you'll receive a $5 reward certificate. Elite members (which is anyone who spends $200 or more in a calendar year) also get a birthday reward.

5 Pacifica

Pacifica Beauty is known for its vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics. In order to thank customers for "being as compassionate about our planet and animals as we are," the California-based beauty brand allows them to earn insider perks with its Pacifica Beauty Rewards program.

You will automatically earn 25 points just by signing up, and after that, you'll earn 1 point for every $1 spent. Members also have the option to earn an additional 10 points by liking the brand on Facebook, following them on Instagram, or writing a product review. You can also get 100 extra points on your birthday and when you refer a friend.

These points can then be exchanged for monetary vouchers that range from a $3 voucher for 100 points to a $30 voucher for 1,000 points.

6 Lancôme

My Lancôme Rewards is a complimentary loyalty program from the luxury beauty company. You will earn 100 points just by creating an account, which is free to do, and from there you can earn 10 points for every $1 spent on Lancôme.com.

"Additional points can be earned by leaving reviews, completing virtual services, enrolling in auto-replenishment and more," the company states on its website.

Members receive access to a rewards catalog where they can redeem their points for exclusive Lancôme items and bestselling products.

7 e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Cosmetics already offers shoppers makeup products at a cheaper price point than other brands. But if you join its Beauty Squad loyalty program, you can also earn "points that can be redeemed for discounts off your purchase at elfcosmetics.com, free products, e-gift cards at your favorite retailers, cash back and more," according to the company's website.

You'll earn 10 points for every $1 you spend of e.l.f. Cosmetics. When shopping online at elfcosmetics.com, you must be signed into your account to earn points. But if you've bought any of the brand's products at another retailer, you can still collect points by uploading a photo of your receipt or online order confirmation.

8 Clinique

Clinique's free loyalty program promises the "perks are big." The Smart Rewards program allows shoppers to earn a point for every eligible dollar they spend at Clinique.com or at participating retailers in-store or online. You can also earn additional points through various interactive features on Clinique's website. These include taking a Foundation Finder quiz and chatting with an online consultant.

Points can be exchanged for free full-size products with purchase. For instance, you can currently get a Super Strawberry Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm for just 150 points.

9 Smashbox

You can get 15 percent off and a free gift on your first order by signing up for Smashbox's Smashcash rewards program. After that, you'll earn 1 point for every dollar you spend, and each point can be redeemed for 10 cents off an order.

"In other words, you can redeem 50 points to receive $5 off, 100 points to receive $10 off, 150 points to receive $15 off, 200 points to receive $20 off, and 250 points to receive $25 off at checkout," Smashbox explains on its website, noting that "only one coupon can be redeemed with each purchase."