The Best Affordable New Spring Fashion From Walmart, Shoppers Say

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With the weather warming up, you might be taking a look at your closet and complaining that you have nothing good to wear. Unfortunately, buying new clothes to keep you cool during the hotter months can be an expensive endeavor—unless you know where to go, that is. Recently, many shoppers have taken to social media to share that their favorite finds of the season are from one of the most well-known and reasonably priced retailers out there. Read on to discover seven of Walmart's best new affordable spring fashion buys.

RELATED: 9 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Tree This Spring.

1 Seamless tops

In the spring, you'll likely want to start transitioning out of your long-sleeve shirts—and if you're looking for new alternatives, head to Walmart. On March 25, influencer Jaycie Kathleen took to her TikTok account @jayciekathleen3 to share the affordable new seamless tanks and tops she found while shopping at Walmart.

In her video, Kathleen shows herself trying on several of the short-sleeve shirts and tank tops in different season-appropriate colors, such as baby pink, lilac, white, baby blue, light green, and hot pink.

But the variety of colors isn't the only perk for this new spring find: They're also inexpensive. As Kathleen points out on her TikTok, these fun basics are just $5 each at Walmart.

2 Athletic shorts

Influencer Miranda Harness tells her followers in a Feb. 25 TikTok that she had to stop and make a video when she spotted Walmart's new spring shorts.

"They have all their new athletic stuff out and these are like perfect Lulu dupes," Harness says while looking through a rack of athletic shorts.

And they're also far cheaper than anything Lululemon sells. According to Harness, the athletic shorts she found in her Walmart store ranged from $9.98 to $12.98.

"Run! These will sell out so fast," she captioned her TikTok.

RELATED: Walmart Sells Super Cheap Lululemon Dupes—Are They Just as Good?

3 Band tees

TikToker Tara Mink also recently urged her followers to "run" to their local Walmart for affordable spring fashion. In a March 25 video posted to her @taramink_ account, Mink shows off a few of the "cute" band tees she found at one of the retailer's stores.

"I am obsessed with this one," she says, holding up a pink and purple Nirvana shirt. "I love the colors—like look at that, so freaking cute."

Mink also bought a Fleetwood Mac tee, but tells her followers she saw Johnny Cash and Sublime shirts at her store as well.

"And for the Walmart special of $12.98," she says. "Don't sleep on Walmart's band tees."

4 Biker shorts

If you're looking for athletic shorts that are a little less flowy than the options Harness highlights in her video, Walmart has new options for you, too. In a March 21 video posted to the TikTok account @dashdupes, one shopper shows off several spring Walmart finds, including some affordable biker shorts.

"They have these nice little bike shorts with these pockets, and they're only $6.98," the shopper says.

RELATED: 5 Walmart Clothing Items That Are "Better Than Target," Shoppers Say.

5 Boxer shorts

Another popular shorts trend taking over this spring? Boxer shorts. One quick scroll on TikTok will show you several women wearing these with tank tops or tees. And in a March 25 video, shopper Chloe Calkins shares that you can find some cute options at Walmart.

"Whoever has been stepping up Walmart's game deserves a raise," Calkins says.

As for the boxer shorts, she says, "I got two different prints. I did the little cherries, and I did the stripes. They were just $8 and they're so cute."

6 Crochet sets

The crochet look is also rising in popularity this spring, and Walmart has you covered. In an April 6 TikTok, shopper Taylor Wood shows off crochet sets being sold at Walmart that include a skirt and a matching sleeveless top.

"They have these like crochet little outfits in the pink and then the neutral ones," Wood shares. "These are actually really cute."

7 Maxi skirts

If you're not the biggest fan of shorts, Walmart has new maxi skirts that may be more your seasonal vibe. On Feb. 7, content creator Maggie Meraz posted a TikTok to inform her followers about them after buying two pairs herself.

"These new skirts are so cute and perfect for spring," she gushes. "I grabbed these two prints, but they are available in multiple different prints."

These maxi skirts are also "so comfortable, stretchy, comfortable, so flattering, and under $12," according to Meraz.

"If you see them, snag them," she captioned her video.