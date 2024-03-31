Shoppers Share 7 Stylish Summer Outfits From Walmart

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

"Don't sleep on Walmart"—those words of wisdom come from TikTok fashion expert Traci Merino, who recently shared an impressive haul of spring and summer clothing from the big-box store. And she's not the only style maven who thinks Walmart's clothing section is highly underrated: Budget-conscious shopping influencer Kerrisa Fernandez also recently posted about the stylish items she tried on during her last shopping excursion there. Whether you're looking for casual everyday basics or dressy ensembles for your next vacation, here are some of their favorite summer outfit ideas from Walmart.

1 A trendy two-piece skirt set

Is there anything better than a matching set? Maybe a matching set that only costs $20.

In a TikTok video, Fernandez (@Kerrissaf) paired this adorable boho-chic skirt set with her own pink cowgirl boots for a festival-ready look. You could also easily dress it up with strappy-heeled sandals.

The set also comes in a pale blue color, pale pink, and off-white with yellow flowers.

2 A summer-ready vest and shorts combo

It may be hard to believe that this entire outfit cost $33—$10 each for the tank and shorts, and $13 for the vest.

Fernandez noted that it's the ideal ensemble for outdoor concerts, and the '70s-inspired crocheted fringe vest is right on trend. The denim shorts would pair just as well with a bodysuit or off-the-shoulder tee, and the vest can transition into fall if you layer it over a long-sleeved sweater.

3 A spring-inspired floral blouse

Nothing screams spring quite like a blouse with a floral print—and this one only costs $15. While Fernandez wore it with shorts, you could also pair it with white jeans on a cooler evening. And the sandals she's wearing appear to only be $7 now!

4 Casual shorts with a pop of color

"I'm in love with the color of these shorts," says Fernandez.

The vibrant coral color makes a fun statement—and you can keep the rest of your outfit simple as she did here, with a $6 striped T-shirt and flat white sandals. You can also wear these utility shorts with a tank bodysuit, crop top, or even a tucked-in concert tee.

5 Vintage-inspired concert tees

In her own TikTok video, Merino (@Traci.Merino) claims she "hit the jackpot" at Walmart—and it's easy to see why. These T-shirts are the perfect dupes for the ones you'd find at Urban Outfitters—but they're less than half the price at $13.

"Sometimes the quality of Walmart T-shirts can be a little iffy," says Merino—but that's not the case here. "They're super soft, super comfortable," she shares. "I'm wearing a size extra-large in all of them to get that oversized fit."

She paired them with stretchy black flare leggings, but you could also wear them with bike shorts or tuck them into miniskirts.

6 A crop top and cargo pant combo

In case you hadn't noticed, cargo pants are very much back in style—and Merino says this particular pair is super comfortable because it's made with a stretchy elastic waist.

She paired it with a boxy cropped T-shirt that comes in a bunch of colors for $15.

"I thought it would be cute for working out or just wearing on casual days," she explains in the video.

7 A chic cover-up

Whether you're headed to your local beach or jetting off to a Caribbean island, this crochet set is super stylish. "I thought it would be really cute as a swimsuit coverup or a fun vacation outfit," says Merino.

Note that it also comes in tan if you prefer a neutral palette. The skirt is $16.50, while the top is $17.