How to Find Great Clothing Deals at Costco, Retail Experts Says

Clothing might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Costco. Instead, you might picture big-box snacks, fresh bakery muffins, and crispy rotisserie chicken. But if you've never stopped to see what's on offer in the fashion department, then you're missing out. Costco has tons of high-quality basics in its stores, from its in-house Kirkland brand to designers you might not expect to find at a store that's famous for free food samples.

However, if you're looking for the best deals, you might want to learn some key shopping strategies. Here, we polled the experts to get their best tips for clothes shopping at Costco that won't break the bank.

1 Familiarize yourself with the clothing coupon.

Experts strongly suggest shopping for clothing at Costco online—and that's because the retailer has stellar discounts available. Whenever you shop, look for the Costco Clothing Coupon.

"The exact coupon savings offer changes occasionally, but there always is one, and it can save Costco members 20 to 35 percent," says Marie Clark, retail expert and editor of the shopping site CostContessa.

She says that most of the year, the deal is to buy five items and save $30 or buy 10 and save $50. During sale holidays, it might be much higher. Plus, you don't have to keep track of this coupon at all.

"When your order meets the minimum threshold, the coupon automatically applies to your cart and adds savings," says Clark.

2 Stack your coupons.

The clothing coupon isn't the only way you can access savings. To get real discounts, you'll want to stack it on top of sale and clearance prices.

"Finding Costco clearance deals online works the same as finding them in-store: Look for prices where the cents end in a 7 or 0," says Clark.

Clark explains an example: "This might look like a women's pair of pajamas that was originally $14.99 and is marked to $9.97; then if you purchase 10 items, you'll knock $5 off that with the clothing coupon and end up paying $5 for it."

And when we shop at Costco, we're always buying more than 10 items.

3 Stock up on basics.

If you ask a stylist for their favorite items to buy at Costco, they'll often tell you wardrobe basics.

"I recommend grabbing essentials like socks, underwear, and activewear, where Costco provides excellent value," says Bhavin Swadas, founder of Coupon Saturn. "Additionally, seasonal items like winter jackets and athleisure wear are often of top-notch quality at unbeatable prices."

Visit the store in person if you want to get a sense of exactly what you're buying.

4 Keep your eyes peeled for top brands.

Sure, you know Costco sells its house brand, Kirkland. But did you know they also offer 7 For All Mankind, Banana Republic, and Levi's?ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Watch for seasonal offerings from established brands like Calvin Klein, Adidas, or Tommy Hilfiger, which can appear at incredible prices," says Swadas. A Burberry trench might even show up when you least expect it (not kidding!).

5 Shop extended sizes.

If you often have trouble finding your size in stores, then you'll recognize this for the deal that it is: Costco sells extended sizes online. "I think many people don't realize that," says Clark.

And interestingly enough, you'll likely save big. "Because many don't know these sizes are online, they are often the sizes that have the best selection on clearance," Clark adds.

