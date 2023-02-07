Find Amazon's Biggest Deals of the Day With a Super Simple Hack

Not only does shopping through retail giant Amazon save you a trip to the store, but you can get pretty much anything with just a few clicks. However, sometimes it can be a little too easy to add things to your cart, and you might end up racking up a larger total than you were expecting. While Amazon offers discounts regularly, it can often be confusing to navigate the site and find out exactly which items are on sale. That's why the next time you're shopping, you'll want to use this super simple hack that reveals Amazon's biggest deals of the day. Keep reading to learn how to find these bargains.

READ THIS NEXT: Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items.

There's an easy way to find deals on Amazon.

Some items you're shopping for will have an obvious discount, but others can be a bit more hidden. For example, before adding something to the cart, there may be an option to tack on a coupon. Or, the item might be part of a buy-three-for-the-price-of-one deal.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

But to learn about the deals beforehand, @couponingforbeginners explains in a TikTok video that all you need to do once you're logged into your account is go to the search bar and type in the word "coupons." From there, you'll get a list of search results, and you'll want to click on "coupons and promo codes for discounts." Then, filter the search for Prime items only, and everything that comes up will have some type of promotion available.

What you need to look for on each item page.

In the second half of the video, @couponingforbeginners shares that it's as easy as clicking on the item you're interested in, scrolling down, and looking for the promotion.

Certain products will already appear with a reduced price, but they will also have a special code to cut costs even more. The code can be copied and pasted and applied at checkout. Not only will you save money, but you'll save time having to scour the entire site for sales.

Do note that this hack is only for prime items, so it won't apply if you're buying from a third-party seller.

For more shopping advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Amazon Assistant or "Today's Deals" can also save you money.

In addition to promo codes, installing Amazon Assistant, a free browser extension that provides all current pricing information, or checking out the "Today's Deals" section are other easy ways to get that bang for your buck.

Under Today's Deals, "you can filter for deals 70 percent off or more, 50 percent off or more etc., prices under $25, and by department," explains Jeanel Alvarado, retail expert at RETAILBOSS. She mentions that you can also find different deals including Prime, early access, or exclusives. There will be a coupons tab on this page as well that will reveal any savings available.

Alvarado also recommends using Woot!, a daily deals site that was bought by Amazon in 2010. Here, you can find daily deals and limited-time offers on a wide variety of products. "Alternatively, customers can go to woot.com and login to Amazon Prime directly, easily navigate it, and select a deal to purchase the product," she says.

READ THIS NEXT: Amazon Has a Hidden Section With Overstock Discounts—Here's How to Access It.

Even with all the deals, Amazon Prime membership is declining.

Despite all the hacks and discounts available, after many years of fast growth, Amazon's prime membership has plateaued and declined in members since July of last year.

According to an article on Gizmodo, a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners report noted that Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S. for the first six months of 2022. It was the first time that there was no growth for the company.

Previously, Prime membership would usually increase due to all the perks including Prime Day, Cyber Monday, and Black Friday deals as well as promos on music or kindle subscriptions. Could this mean there are more deals in store for those members who remain?