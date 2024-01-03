Smarter Living

Target Shoppers Are Getting "Trampled" Trying to Buy Viral Tumblers

The limited edition Stanley cups were released ahead of Valentine's Day.

By Zachary Mack
January 3, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Zachary Mack
January 3, 2024
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For many shoppers, the thought of fighting with the throngs of people that descend upon stores beginning on Black Friday can be enough to turn them off from heading to the store for much of the holiday season. Once the crowds disperse during the winter months, some major retailers use sales or discounts or release special products to help boost their numbers and keep customers returning. But in some cases, this can create the same kind of pandemonium that used to be associated with the day after Thanksgiving—including a recent incident at Target in which shoppers clamored over each other trying to buy a special Stanley tumbler that's gone viral.

RELATED: Shoppers Are Abandoning Target, CEO Says—Here's Why.

Everyday versions of the insulated drinking cups have become something of an internet phenomenon in recent months, thanks in part to fans posting their appreciation for the product on social media. But now, shoppers are sharing clips of crowds running through the store in order to pick up a limited-edition Stanley Valentine's Day tumbler sold exclusively by the retailer.

In a short video posted on Dec. 31, TikTok user @jazzedbyjaz showed a visit to a Target store with dozens of shoppers sprinting down an aisle toward the coveted red and pink drink containers. "Getting trampled for a Target Stanley Valentine's cup," they wrote in a caption over the eight-second clip.

In another video posted by TikTok user @victoria_robino_26, a horde of shoppers can be seen pushing through one another to secure a cup. Despite multiple "2 per guest" limit signs hanging above the shelves, they revealed that the entire inventory "sold out in less than four minutes."

And in a post to X (formerly known as Twitter), one user shared a video showing dozens of eager shoppers running towards a display stand stocked with the limited-release tumblers from all angles—including one who appears to fall to the ground during the mad dash.

Commenters on the posts called out the intensity of the shoppers' reactions while also pointing out that the cups may not be worth the clamor. "They're nice cups, but I don't get it," one wrote, while another simply said, "It's a cup with a straw!"

Others pointed out that they avoided the crowds altogether. "Meanwhile, I ordered mine this morning online," one commenter wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

Target lists the limited-edition 40-ounce tumbler as $45, even though it's currently showing as "out of stock" on the retailer's website. But those hoping to get their hands on one might have to pay a little more: A search shows that the item is already going for much more on second-hand seller websites with a price tag as high as $240 for a single cup, Delish reports.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • USPS Temporarily Suspending Services
    USPS Temporarily Suspending Services
    Smarter Living

    USPS Temporarily Suspending Services

    Several states have been affected recently.

  • tip jar on a restaurant counter
    tip jar on a restaurant counter
    Smarter Living

    The 3 Biggest Tipping Mistakes You're Making

    According to a restaurant server.

  • Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards
    Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards
    Entertainment

    Kelly's Ex Said She Wasn't "Sexy" Enough

    He told her she wasn't right for "The Voice."

  • The entrance to a Target store with customers coming in and out
    The entrance to a Target store with customers coming in and out
    Smarter Living

    Target Shoppers Getting "Trampled" for Tumblers

    There's been a mad dash for the viral items.

  • Dollar General store in downtown. Building and signs.
    Dollar General store in downtown. Building and signs.
    Smarter Living

    Dollar General Is Pulling Items From Shelves

    The company's CEO says they're cutting back.

  • Monica Garcia on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City"
    Monica Garcia on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City"
    Entertainment

    Will Monica Be Fired From "RHOSLC"?

    Here's what we know.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.