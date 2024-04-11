 Skip to content
Wellness

If You're Over 65, Don't Wear These 5 Shoes, Podiatrists Warn

Your fluffy slippers are probably a pass.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Juliana LaBianca
April 11, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Juliana LaBianca
April 11, 2024

Many of us participate in lots of behaviors that our doctors might say tsk-tsk to: For example, listening to music on full blast, choosing a sugary drink over water, or sitting all day with hardly a 10-minute walk in our routine. These unhealthy habits extend to your feet, too—including the shoes you wear. That's especially true over the age of 65 when injuries and wear and tear become more common. That's why we asked podiatrists for the footwear they recommend skipping in your seventh decade. These shoes could lead to an increased risk of trips and falls, as well as foot and ankle problems and pain. Swap 'em out for a healthier choice!

RELATED: If You're Over 65, Don't Wear These 7 Clothing Items on a Walk.

1
Zipper sneakers

Older woman shopping for sneakers
JackF/iStock

Maurice Verhagen, owner and certified podiatrist at Penninx Schoenen, says he's noticed that zipper sneakers are becoming more popular with the over-65 crowd. However, they can be dangerous when they don't close completely or come open (even just a bit!) when walking.

"This makes the shoes not properly secured to the feet, increasing the risk of tripping," he says. "My advice is to avoid sneakers that do not provide adequate foot and ankle support and instead choose models with adjustable closures, such as laces or Velcro." That support is crucial for stability.

2
Fluffy slippers

slippers near bed
iStock

The shoes you wear outside the house aren't the only ones that matter—your indoor footwear also makes a difference.

"Wearing slippers at home that do not fit properly is a surprising risk, and it significantly increases the risk of tripping and falling, even though it might seem comfortable," says Verhagen. "This is especially a problem when balance becomes impaired."

You'll want to select a stable, well-fitting slipper with a closed heel and Velcro closure. "These not only help you stand more firmly on your feet but also reduce the risk of falls," Verhagen explains.

RELATED: 10 Shoes That Are Making You Look Older.

3
Slip-on boat shoes

man wearing boat shoes
Shutterstock

Boat shoes are classic summer footwear that looks great with everything from chinos to shorts to bathing suits. But if you're looking for foot support, you'll want something else.

"They do not support the arch, and they typically lead to injuries due to the lack of stability," says Nicole Brouyette, DPM, a podiatrist at Henry Ford Health. "I look for stability as well as anti-slip for this age group."

You'll also want arch support or a medical-grade orthopedic insert if you prefer flat shoes.

4
Very high heels

Louboutin black shoes in Turkey, Istanbul 4th November 2018 - Image
iStock

It's no secret podiatrists aren't big on heels. "Generally speaking, high heels are not recommended if they're higher than two and a half inches, which creates instability, too much pressure on the ball of the foot, and increases chances of ankle sprains," says Bruce Pinker, DPM, foot and ankle surgeon at Progressive Foot Care.

"The typical Louboutin is not recommended, especially for older women, as it is usually higher than two and a half inches and, although aesthetically pleasing, can lead to foot concerns if worn often," he adds. A lower, sturdier block heel is a much better pick.

RELATED: 5 Items You Shouldn't Wear on Hot Days If You're Over 65.

5
Flip-flops

Flip-flops of family in the entrance space of modern house.
iStock

Finally, while flip-flops might be the most convenient beach shoe, they don't hold up to podiatrists' standards.

"Flip-flops offer no support and cushioning, which can lead to discomfort, fatigue, and even conditions like plantar fasciitis or Achilles tendonitis, especially for older individuals whose feet may require more support due to age-related changes," says Margaret Trevillion, MSc, a UK-based podiatrist with Walk This Way Podiatry. "This is due to overuse of your toes and muscles and tendons in the front of the leg when wearing the flip flops."

The lack of ankle support can also lead to trips and falls—and that's especially true if the shoes get wet, which they frequently do!

Juliana LaBianca
Juliana is an experienced features editor and writer. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • United States Postal Service priority mail flat rate shipping padded envelope
    United States Postal Service priority mail flat rate shipping padded envelope
    Smarter Living

    USPS Is Planning a Price Hike for July

    It'll be one of the agency's biggest ever.

  • Actors Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman in a scene from the show "911."
    Actors Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman in a scene from the show "911."
    Entertainment

    "9-1-1" Fans Upset Over "Family Feud"

    They think it accidentally spoiled the show.

  • A close up of someone putting envelopes into a blue mailbox
    A close up of someone putting envelopes into a blue mailbox
    Smarter Living

    IRS Cautions Against Filing by Mail

    They say to be careful as the tax deadline looms.

  • Southwest Boeing 737-8 MAX airplane at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) in the United States.
    Southwest Boeing 737-8 MAX airplane at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) in the United States.
    Travel

    Traveler Says "Never Fly Southwest"

    He's speaking out over Early Check-In "scam."

  • Closeup of a person putting topical gel on their finger
    Closeup of a person putting topical gel on their finger
    Wellness

    FDA Warns About Topical Pain Relievers

    The agency says they "should not be on the market."

  • A tornado touching down in a field with a dark cloud above it
    A tornado touching down in a field with a dark cloud above it
    Smarter Living

    Severe Weather to Bring Tornadoes, Large Hail

    These regions can expect harsh storms this week.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.