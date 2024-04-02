If You're Over 65, Don't Wear These 6 Clothing Items When It Rains

As you get older, you might find that you're increasingly sensitive to the elements. Changes in temperature and weather conditions can feel harsher than they used to in your younger years. However, experts say that with the right clothing, you can still enjoy your time spent outside without suffering any unnecessary discomfort—and that doing so is important to your health and well-being. By avoiding a small handful of clothing items, you'll also avoid injuries more likely to occur over the age of 65. These are the best tips for seniors seeking both style and safety when it rains.

RELATED: If You're Over 65, Don't Wear These 7 Clothing Items on a Walk.

1 Slip-on shoes

Your choice of footwear is especially important when it rains, says Robert Lowry, vice president and administrator of the family-owned assisted living facility Sunny Hills.

"Slip-ons can stretch or lack proper grip in wet conditions, increasing the risk of trips or falls," he warns.

Despite being designed for the rain, this includes Wellington boots, Lowry adds: "We all love our Wellies, but for seniors who may struggle with balance, they can pose a risk. Where they're wider fitting, even with thick socks, they allow the foot to move more freely, making it easier to lose balance."

2 Denim

Denim features heavily in most people's wardrobes, but the experts say it can quickly become uncomfortable when it rains.

"Senior skin is thinner and wet denim can cause rubbing, leading to skin damage and even sores," explains Lowry. "Denim also takes a long time to dry, making it a poor choice for cold, wet days. Lightweight and water-resistant materials are a wiser choice."

Yenia Hernández Fonseca, a stylist, luxury fashion expert, and contributor to Margo Paige, agrees: "Denim is one of those fabrics that already weighs a ton and will become even heavier when damp."

RELATED: 5 Items You Shouldn't Wear on Hot Days If You're Over 65.

3 Heavy or long coats

Sporting the wrong type of coat when it rains can also cause problems if you're over 65.

"Long coats when wet can trail on the ground, making them heavier and sometimes longer. Having heavier material around the lower legs increases the risk of slips and falls," says Lowry.

Fonseca recommends instead opting for "a lightweight, water-resistant long gabardine trench coat for optimal protection against the rain, ease of movement, and, most importantly, comfort."

4 Heavy or bulky accessories

The wrong accessories can also add a layer of complication in inclement weather. This includes heavy jewelry, bulky scarves, and oversized handbags.

"Make your rainy walk a lot more manageable by avoiding clinging jewelry and bulky handbags. A soft scarf with an interesting print can add a pop of interest to your look without weighing you down," recommends Fonseca.

"On rainy days, it's better to leave chunky accessories at home and opt for smaller bags and minimal jewelry," agrees Lowry.

RELATED: If You're Over 65, Don't Wear These 5 Clothing Items When Traveling.

5 Leather shoes

Fonseca says that even if you love dressing to the nines, you should skip leather shoes—including boots and oxfords—if it's raining outside.

"Leather is a porous material that soaks in any trace of water, which can damage its supple appearance and lead to wet feet, blisters, and discomfort. Rubber-trimmed footwear is a far better choice as it provides support and protection with every step," she shares.

6 Heavy layers

When it's raining outside, layering your clothing can provide warmth without trapping moisture.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"There's nothing worse than keeping dry on the outside but feeling damp underneath your raincoat," says Fonseca.

"Instead of weighty knits and fleece linings, wear multiple, breathable layers to stay warm and dry, preferably made of natural fibers, and let your outerwear of choice do the heavy lifting," she suggests. "Also, keep in mind that light showers call for water-resistant coats, while waterproof fabrics will perform best under heavy rain."