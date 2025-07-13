13 Secrets Home Depot Doesn’t Want You to Know
From price matching Amazon to hidden clearance codes, here’s how to save big—straight from experts.
Home Depot is a go-to for DIYers and homeowners, but did you know the store is packed with hidden deals, price hacks, and insider programs that can save you money?
From one-year plant guarantees to tools you can rent instead of buy and hidden sale pages online, the savings add up fast. With back-to-school season and fall renovation projects on the horizon, there’s no better time to get smart about how you shop.
We rounded up the top Home Depot secrets that employees, deal hunters, and savvy shoppers swear by—so you can stock up for less and never pay full price again.
1
The store does more than just price match.
Home Depot will match the price of identical items sold by competitors, including Amazon, Lowe’s, Target, and Walmart. You just need to show proof (like a screenshot or link) at the register or during checkout online.
“It’s known as the ‘Low Price Guarantee,’ and Home Depot will match the price of the item plus shipping costs, so you’re getting much more than just the same price elsewhere,” says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “There are exceptions to the price match policy, and only certain competitors are eligible, but it’s good to know when shopping around.”
2
You can save 5% on regularly purchased items.
Home Depot has made a name for itself as a reliable source of the materials you need for bigger builds and repairs. But the store is also great for staying stocked on the items you probably use daily or need to replace often. What few shoppers realize is that you could be saving money on these regular purchases if you shop online.
“Home Depot has select items that are eligible for subscriptions, like cleaning supplies, household essentials, light bulbs, air filters, and more. By setting these repeat purchases up for a subscription, you’ll save 5 percent and get free delivery,” Ramhold says.
3
Shop on certain days for a better selection.
Yes, Home Depot will be more crowded on the weekends, but Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com, says this is when you’ll get the best selection.
“Home Depot usually restocks its inventory on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays,” she shares. Try to go early in the morning to beat the crowds.
4
Look for yellow price tags.
When you’re perusing the store, look for yellow price tags—especially at the end of aisles or on upper shelves.
These are clearance items, and prices often drop further over time if the product doesn’t sell.
Employees often mark down items early in the week (especially on Mondays and Tuesdays), so shopping then can help you spot the freshest deals.
According to Family Handyman, prices ending in “.06” mean they will be marked down again in six weeks, “.03” in three weeks.
5
You can talk your way into a better price.
According to Kyle James, a former Home Depot employee and author of the retail website Rather-Be-Shopping.com, the store has a policy that allows employees to take up to $50 off certain merchandise. As we’ve previously shared, this usually applies to items with damaged packaging or floor models and returns.
If you want an item but notice something’s wrong with it, speak up to see if you can get a cheaper price.
6
There’s a very generous return policy on plants.
Planting a garden can be a serious investment. No matter how green your thumb may be, you can rest easy knowing your purchases are protected.
“It’s true, if you buy perennials, trees, or shrubs and plant them only to have them die within the year, you can dig them up and return them to your local store,” says Ramhold. “Note that this doesn’t include cut flowers or floral arrangements, so keep that in mind when making plant purchases.”
This is still true if you’re shopping through the store’s site. “If you purchase live goods online and they arrive damaged, you can notify customer service within three days, and Home Depot will ship a replacement at no charge,” Ramhold says.
7
Your vegetable garden is guaranteed.
Home Depot’s generous return policy doesn’t end there.
“Home Depot has a Grow a Garden guarantee. This applies specifically to Bonnie plants used with Miracle-Gro soils and plant foods, but Home Depot guarantees a harvest this way,” Ramhold says.
“If you follow these requirements and your Bonnie plants don’t produce anything during the growing season—which runs from March through October—you can receive a refund for your plant and Miracle-Gro purchase,” she explains. “Before purchasing, you’ll want to make sure your Bonnie plant is under the Harvest Guarantee products, but as long as it is, you can then bring your plant and receipts to your local Home Depot store.”
Your receipt must show the purchase of both the plant and the Miracle-Grow product within three days of each other, and within the past 12 months.
8
You can save big on “Oops” paint.
Painting can be a time-consuming and costly project, whether you’re sprucing up a room or rethinking your home’s entire color scheme. But if you’re a bit flexible, you might be able to save some serious cash.
“Home Depot sometimes sells paint that was incorrectly mixed or returned at a discounted price. This section is known as the ‘Oops’ paint section,” says Landau. “Typically, Home Depot stores carry a stock of discounted ‘Oops’ paint. However, your chances of finding it may be higher after a holiday since many customers try home improvement projects, potentially leading to an increased occurrence of paint mixing errors.”
9
You can save money by buying a floor model.
While ordering appliances online might be easier, you could save money if you purchase a floor model straight from the store.
“These are dramatically discounted options, but often may have a small imperfection,” says money-saving expert Andrea Woroch, who notes that they might have nothing more than a dent or scratch.
The caveat with this option is that you will need to take it with you at the time of purchase. “As long as you have a truck and someone who can install the appliance, it’s a great way to save,” Woroch suggests.
Look for the hidden discount page on the Home Depot site.
Get this: There’s a hidden “Special Buy of the Day” page on their website that offers deep discounts on tools, appliances, and home essentials.
Make sure to visit it often, as the supply is updated every 24 hours.
11
Use a cashback site for extra savings.
The experts agree that using a cash-back website can save you big if you’re shopping online at Home Depot.
Landau recommends her site, TopCashback.com, since, at the time of writing, Home Depot was offering up to 10% cash back.
Woroch suggests shopping through Coupon Cabin: “They’re currently offering 1 percent cash back at Home Depot and that can add up fast if you’re spending hundreds of dollars on a home improvement project.”
12
You can rent items instead of buying them.
If you just need some tools for a one-time DIY project, don’t buy them. Instead, check out Home Depot’s renting section, where you can save big by renting tools and equipment.
From carpet cleaners to jackhammers, there are plenty of options, and they come at a fraction of the purchase price. Plus, you don’t have to find space to store them at home.
13
Buy seasonal items at the end of the season.
While it might make sense to get that new grill or patio set before summer commences, this is a bad idea for your wallet. “Wait until the end of the season to buy these goods for better sales and deeper discounts,” Woroch notes.
For example, look for sales on cold-weather items such as patio heaters and snow blowers in March, she suggests.