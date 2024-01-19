6 Secrets About Shopping at Saks OFF 5TH, According to Retail Experts

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you're a luxury lover on a budget, then Saks OFF 5th is likely one of your top fashion destinations, whether you visit the store in person or shop online. The discount retailer sells everything the original Saks 5th Avenue department store does, but at incredible prices, either because the items are made special for the outlet or are overstock from Saks. However, to get the best deals, you'll need a strategy in place—you don't want to simply jump on every price-slashed pair of heels you find. Here, learn retail experts' best tips for shopping at Saks OFF 5th.

1 You should sign up for text alerts.

Text alerts from Saks OFF 5TH will make you aware of sales and short-lived offers.

"It only takes a second, and you can opt-out if you feel like you're getting too many," says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with the shopping comparison site DealNews.com. "Text alerts are more likely to catch my attention since my inbox usually overwhelms me, and so I may inadvertently miss (or outright ignore) a sale email and kick myself for missing out on designer savings."

You can add yourself to the store's list here and expect up to five texts a week.

2 You should join Saks Rewards.

You're not alone if you're hesitant to join yet another retailer's rewards program. However, the one at Saks OFF 5th is truly no-strings-attached.

"You earn two points per dollar spent and can redeem 500 points for a $5 reward," says Ramhold. "Spending more at the store will result in higher tiers in the rewards program, but every level has its perks—and if you love shopping this retailer, odds are good you can probably meet the minimum in a year to get to the highest tier; even so, the middle tier has plenty of rewards, and it takes a $300 spend to get there."

Plus, whenever you sign up, you get an instant 10 percent off your order—so you may want to save it for a day you're looking to splurge.

3 Find a coupon book when shopping in-store.

Saks OFF 5th isn't just an online outlet; there are also more than 100 brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S. and Canada. If you find one near you, you'll want to go in fully equipped.

"Look for a coupon book if shopping Saks OFF 5th in person," says money-saving expert Andrea Woroch. "You can sometimes find paper coupons for more off your purchase." Even 10 percent off could greatly lower the price of a more expensive item.

4 Look for "Direct from Saks" and "Final Few" labels.

According to Diana Howard, financial analyst at CouponBirds, much of the clothing at Saks OFF 5th is "made for outlet," meaning it belongs to a certain brand but may not be as high quality as what you would find direct from the designer or in the Saks Fifth Avenue department store.

"The quality may not be that different—it won't be comparable to fast fashion," says Howard. "But if you are after a genuine article, look for clothes on racks labeled 'Direct from Saks' or 'Final Few.'" That's where you'll find the pieces that were moved from the primary store to the outlet.

5 Scope out the preowned section.

There's a secret pre-owned section on the Saks OFF 5th website that you'll want to visit periodically.

"Shopping in this section is a great way to save money on designer items," says Howard. "Its second-hand stock from big-name fashion brands is often still quite expensive, but you'll be making a saving compared to buying new."

Currently, there are offerings from designers like Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Emporio Armani, and more. Let the treasure hunt begin!

6 Shop the sale.

Of course, one of the best—and easiest—ways to nab a deal at Saks OFF 5th is to shop the sale. At the time of writing, Howard noted that there was an online sale for 70 percent off men's and women's sandals.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"While it's nowhere near sandal season yet, thinking ahead when you shop could mean that with a couple of strategic purchases in the winter sales, you set yourself up with summer staples and spend less than your friends buying their beachwear in May," Howard advises. Keep that in mind as you peruse through the year.

