7 Secrets Kohl's Doesn't Want You to Know

We all have our dirty little secrets and maybe even a skeleton in the closet. Big-name retailers are no different, including those that have withstood the test of time. Kohl's is one of these stores, which you might frequent regularly or just when you need some retail therapy. If you're a regular shopper, you probably have the lowdown on Kohl's Cash and the ins and outs of company policies—or do you? Retail experts shared their insight on shopping at Kohl's, including secrets that the retailer doesn't want you to know. Read on to find out the seven tricks Kohl's is keeping up its sleeves.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Shop at Kohl's, Prepare for This "Efficient" Change at All 1,100 Stores.

1 Use the WiFi.

When you head into a Kohl's store, it might not be your first instinct to connect to the WiFi. But before you start browsing, consider taking advantage of the store's internet connection, Elisa Bender, co-founder of RevenueGeeks, suggests.

"Have you heard of getting money for using the internet? Well, use Kohl's free WiFi and get coupons," Bender says. "This is one secret they don't want customers to know, but now it's out in the open."

If this isn't reason enough, you can save some of that precious cellphone data, especially if you're part of a shared family plan.

2 Kohl's won't encourage promotional codes.

If you're an avid shopper, odds are your email inbox is flooded with coupons and sales offerings from different retailers. But when you're shopping in-store at Kohl's, employees aren't too quick to advertise a deal, Blake Brossman, an ex-Kohl's employee, tells Best Life.

According to Brossman, who is now the owner and CEO of PetCareRX, this is "one dirty secret Kohl's has never told you."

"While Kohl's does have coupons and promo codes, our managers instruct their employees to tell customers we don't know of any," Brossman says. "Now, if the customers figure it out on their own, that's fine. However, they'd rather we don't tell them."

For more shopping advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3 Expiration dates aren't as strict as they seem.

Kohl's Cash is a great way to save money, but if you've got coupons that are expired, don't toss them just yet.

"I was once checking out at my local Kohl's store and noticed that based on the date printed on my Kohl's Cash, it had expired," Steven Frankel, clothing deal finder at Dealperx, explains. "The cashier explained to me that Kohl's Cash actually has a 10-day grace period after it expires, and they accepted it!"

However, according to Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews, the grace period might be a bit shorter.

"According to some, if your Kohl's Cash is green, you should be able to use it within 7-10 days after it's expired (I've seen both reported recently)," Ramhold told Best Life. "However, not all associates may know this—and it's possible the policy could change without warning."

Ramhold recommends calling the company to place your order and see if they'll honor your expired Kohl's cash.

4 Kohl's Cash doesn't apply to some coveted products.

Kohl's recently announced plans to open Sephora shops inside all 1,165 Kohl's stores nationwide—and there are currently 600 shops open now. But if you were saving up and hoping to put your Kohl's Cash towards a makeup haul, you're out of luck.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to Kohl's website, these coupons are not valid on Sephora at Kohl's purchases. Ramhold emphasizes the need to "read the fine print," adding that toys, in addition to beauty products, are generally excluded.

"Be sure that before you start planning your in-store or online shopping trip that you note which categories you're planning to shop and any exclusions that may apply so you avoid disappointment (and sticker shock) during checkout," she says.

READ THIS NEXT: 6 Secrets Sam's Club Doesn't Want You To Know.

5 Stores should price-match.

If you spot something that's listed for a lower price online than it is in-store, don't be afraid to ask for a price match, Ramhold says.

"Just be prepared to show the product live online on your phone [as opposed to an image you previously took via screenshot] and be prepared for any restrictions they may try to place on it—for instance, you should be buying the exact same model number in the same color or the same item in the same size and color," she says.

Kohl's might not be inclined to honor the price if there are differences between the products, Ramhold says, which is why you'll want to have your ducks in a row when you get to checkout.

Bender recommends opening the Kohl's app when shopping in-store, as the barcode scanner lets you check prices.

6 You don't have to shell out for shipping.

If you need to place an order online, you can skip the shipping fee by having the order sent to your local store.

"Sure, the minimum for free shipping is $49, which probably isn't hard to hit in many cases, but if you live close enough to a store that picking up is convenient, why not take advantage of that?" Ramhold says, adding that this is particularly beneficial if you're just ordering a few small items.

"If you're worried about your budget, just be sure to avoid impulse purchases when you go in," she adds. "Undoubtedly this is what Kohl's is hoping for, but you don't have to give in to the temptation!"

READ THIS NEXT: 5 Secrets From Former Marriott Employees.

7 Wednesdays are ideal for a certain group of people.

While it's not widely advertised, Kohl's does offer a senior discount.

"If you are aged 60 years or older, try shopping at Kohl's on Wednesdays," Alex Williams, CFO of FindThisBest LLC tells Best Life.

The 15-percent discount is applied to your entire order, but it can only be used when shopping in-store on Wednesdays.

If you aren't aware, Kohl's also offers a 15 percent discount for members of the military on Mondays.