If You Shop on Amazon, There's a Secret Way to Get Kohl's Cash

You may already know that Amazon makes it convenient to return items you've ordered; you can send back a mistake by simply dropping the item off at select retail stores–Kohl's or Whole Foods, for example–no box or label needed. But did you know that when you return Amazon items at Kohl's, you could get Kohl's Cash (read: free money) to shop with, too? Diehard shoppers know about this secret perk, but retail experts say there are a few things to keep in mind. Read on to find out how it works.

So, what's Kohl's Cash?

Like many retail incentives, Kohl's Cash is earned on purchases made in stores and online during specific promotion dates (you can check the store's website for earning and redemption dates). Kohl's Cash is awarded according to the actual amount spent after all discounts and coupons have been applied and before tax and shipping are added. Certain items, like gift cards and Sephora beauty products, are not eligible. You can apply Kohl's Cash like a coupon for Kohl's purchases (again, with some exclusions) during redemption periods.

And one thing you may not realize about Kohl's Cash is that even if it's expired, you might still be able to use it. "The cashier explained to me that Kohl's Cash actually has a 10-day grace period after it expires, and they accepted it!" Steven Frankel, clothing deal finder at Dealperx, previously shared with Best Life about a personal experience at the store. If you're not shopping in-store, Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, recommends calling the company to place your order and seeing if they'll honor your expired Kohl's cash.

Here's how you can get Kohl's Cash from returning Amazon items.

As TikToker @jessicaslating explains, if you opt to return an Amazon item to a Kohl's store (which you can do at all stores except those in Anchorage, Alaska), "You'll get a $5 Kohl's cash with your receipt and you can use it right away." Fellow TikToker @couponwithkayla notes that the Kohl's cash you receive will be good for one week.

To take advantage of this deal, start your return on Amazon's Online Return Center, and select the Kohl's Dropoff option. Amazon will then email you a QR code.

Bring the item(s) you're returning to a Kohl's store and show a sales associate the QR code on your smartphone. Kohl's will pack, label, and ship your return for free, and you're very likely to receive that $5 Kohl's Cash. And, hey, if you're a frequent Amazon shopper (and returner!) that can really add up.

But it won't work for everything.

Be aware that not every Amazon purchase will be eligible for a Kohl's return, and even if it is, there's no guarantee you'll receive the $5 Kohl's Cash.

"I've anecdotally seen stories of people who received a coupon for 25% off a Kohl's purchase instead, which comes with various exclusions, and even some who've received nothing at all (other than the ease of their return)," says Ramhold.

"I would say that it's possible you can receive Kohl's Cash, but not to count on it, especially if the policy begins seeing abuse and exploitation, with customers purposely making purchases from Amazon of items they don't need and then returning them for the Kohl's savings," Ramhold adds. "If this starts happening, I imagine Kohl's will lean more into handing out coupons rather than Kohl's Cash and could do away with the perk altogether if the abuse is bad enough."

It's also worth noting that on Kohl's information page about Amazon returns, this perk is not mentioned.

Where else you can return things from Amazon?

In addition to Kohl's, you can drop off return items without a box or label at Whole Foods grocery stores or a UPS Store. At Whole Foods, there should be a specific Amazon drop-off point, and sales associates will be able to point you in the right direction. You'll need to start your return online, and you'll get a QR code that you can bring to the drop-off point on your smartphone.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

You can also use an Amazon Locker or a UPS drop-off point, but you'll need a box and label. Drop-offs are free, but for a fee, you can even have UPS pick the item up for you.