Kohl's Will Let Shoppers Do This for a Limited Time, Starting Tomorrow

If you shop at Kohl's, you know that its stores are always running sales and promoting ways to earn Kohl's Cash. The retailer even offers a discount for seniors on Wednesdays, as well as a discount for members of the military every Monday, year-round. But Kohl's is now planning to offer shoppers something new this fall—if only for a limited time. If you haven't been planning a shopping trip in the near future, this could change your mind. Read on to learn what Kohl's will be providing for a limited time, starting tomorrow.

Kohl's has been updating policies to keep stores in line with the times.

Over the summer, a number of changes were made at Kohl's, including the introduction of self-pickup at all 1,165 U.S. locations in August. Shoppers are now able to place orders online and pick them up from their local store in just two hours. This feature eliminated the need to wait in line at the customer service desk, which was the previous process for picking up online orders.

Also in August, the retailer announced plans to open Sephora shops inside all Kohl's stores, expanding the current partnership. As of Aug. 18, the retailer had opened 600 Sephora shops, and in 2023, Kohl's has plans to add an additional 250, CEO Michelle Gass confirmed.

While both of these changes are here to stay, Kohl's will only be offering a certain service through Oct. 2.

The next change is taking place outside of stores.

Starting Sept. 23, Kohl's will provide free electronic vehicle (EV) charging at over 140 stores nationwide, the retailer confirmed in an emailed statement to Best Life. Kohl's currently has over 300 EV charging stations at stores and corporate offices across the country, having installed the first station in 2011.

While Kohl's doesn't list the typical price to recharge, according to June 2022 estimates reported by Kelley Blue Book, the price per kilowatt-hour (kWh) is approximately 15 cents. The average electric vehicle driver generally uses about 394 kWh to drive 1,183 miles per month, amounting to $59 in charging fees. So, if you have an EV or hybrid at home—and don't own a charger yourself—you can save at least a portion of that monthly cost before Oct. 2.

The free service is timed to coincide with a national celebration.

Kohl's is offering free charging in celebration of National Drive Electric Week, scheduled from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 this year. The official website for the event states that it is intended "to raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more."

Kohl's offered free charging in 2021 as well, supporting the company's "environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts." This year, Kohl's is again committed to reducing its carbon footprint, per the company's statement—with the free charging initiative, they're hoping to help customers do so as well.

You can find out if your local store is equipped with a charging station by using the store locator on Kohls.com. The tool will pick up on your current location, and if you apply the EV Charging Station filter, you can easily see if any are available near you.

Kohl's upped its number of charging stations last year.

If you haven't been to Kohl's in a while, you might've missed the addition of a charging station. In April 2021, the retailer partnered with Volta Industries, Inc. to expand the number of charging stations to 50 additional Kohl's stores across 22 states. They are located near stores' front doors, allowing customers to charge their cars while they shop.

"Kohl's has a number of sustainability goals that we seek to make progress against including climate change and the transition to a low-carbon transportation system. These goals not only support environmentally conscious transportation solutions, but mark a reflection of the expectations that our associates, customers and communities have for our role in achieving long-term sustainability," Steve Thomas, Kohl's chief risk and compliance officer, said in the press release announcing the partnership.

"Bringing additional electric vehicle charging stations to our store network with a partner like Volta adds an important sustainability touchstone and added convenience for Kohl's employees and shoppers," he added.