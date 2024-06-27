12 Raised Garden Bed Ideas to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space

No matter where you are on your gardening journey, you've likely encountered raised plant beds before. These structures are typically anywhere from a half foot to several feet deep and are filled with nutrient-rich soil that helps plants thrive.

But it's not just plant health that makes raised garden beds so popular—it's also their appearance. Many gardeners devise creative raised garden bed ideas that help these lifted zones blend seamlessly into their space. You can make raised garden beds out of a range of materials, like wood or reclaimed furniture, and grow a large number of plants inside them.

But before you start planning raised beds for your yard, keep reading for tips from professional gardeners on how to make them as healthy and beautiful as possible.

RELATED: 8 Best Fire Pit Ideas to Turn Your Backyard Into a Cozy Hideaway.

How to DIY a Raised Garden Bed

1. Make a frame from wood.

You'll commonly see raised garden beds made from untreated cedar or redwood—and it's a classic for a reason.

"These materials are naturally resistant to both rot and insects, adding endurance to their lives and sustainability to the structure," says Samuel Davis, CEO of London Gardeners. "It doesn't only add strength, but the wooden frame will also create beautiful scenery in your garden."

You can build them to whatever size or shape works best for your space.

2. Build with concrete.

You could also create a bed from concrete blocks.

"They are inexpensive, highly durable, and can be arranged in various shapes to fit any garden space," says Peter Pappas, garden irrigation and lighting expert and owner of PJ Pappas Company. "Plus, the holes in the blocks can be used for planting additional herbs or flowers, maximizing space."

3. Find wooden pallets.

Ask your local hardware, furniture, and grocery stores if they have any wooden shipping pallets you can take off their hands. (Try local shops rather than national chains, which may already have recycling programs in place.) The pallets make great raw materials for raised garden beds.

"These are cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and can give a rustic charm to the garden," says Joe Gerrior, owner of Gerrior Masonry & Landscape Construction. "We've successfully used them in multiple landscaping projects, particularly where clients wanted a unique and sustainable solution."

RELATED: 13 Low-Maintenance Outdoor Plants for Beginners.

4. Use a metal trough.

For something extra hardy, try a metal trough or stock tank.

"These containers bring a rustic, almost industrial flair to the garden and are very sturdy in construction," says Davis. "The metal also warms up very fast in the sun, which could help some types of plants expand their growing season."

5. Put your plants in a bookshelf.

You don't have to stick to traditional materials for your raised beds. Instead, you could take an old piece of furniture and make something new.

Sarah Fletcher, professional gardener and CEO of Flower Delivery, likes bookshelves or even dressers. (Flip them to lay flat to make the beds easier to reach.)

"These things can become really interesting and quite enchanting garden beds that will add character to your garden," she says. "They don't only make for a green way through which old furniture finds new uses but come with different compartments for the maintenance of a variety of plants, making them applied and aesthetically interesting."

6. Use an old bathtub or sink.

Your bathroom appliances could also get a second life.

"The reason why I like these items is they offer a budget-friendly solution to creating and containing raised garden beds," says Alexander Brandrup, plant ambassador and founder of Neurogan. "They also offer a rather unique touch to your garden and can serve as a conversation starter."

7. Retrofit an old tire.

Finally, you could cut an old tire in half and fill the halves with your potting mix to create miniature raised garden beds. Plot them around your yard, and you just might find that you look forward to getting a flat.

RELATED: Zen Garden Ideas for the Ultimate Relaxation.

Organizing a Raised Garden Bed

8. Pay attention to location.

You don't want to place your garden bed just anywhere.

"Always ensure that you choose a spot that gets at least six to eight hours of sunlight per day," says Brandrup. "Don't forget to factor in watering and harvesting—always place your raised bed near a water source, and ensure there is more than enough space around it to comfortably tend your garden."

9. Put them on a slope.

Your spot doesn't have to be flat. Joe Raboine, vice president of design at Oldcastle APG, says raised beds are an excellent option for slopes.

"By essentially terracing the slope, you convert space unsuitable for gardening into a useful planting space," says Raboine. "Done right, they also drain well, and if facing south, can be a great place for your garden to thrive with consistent sunlight."

10. Consider a spiral shape.

A spiral shape adds flair and maximizes space.

"By raising the center of the spiral, you ensure good drainage and equal access to sunlight," says Raboine. "These can be simple structures made from wood or block and give your garden a unique and fun twist."

11. Strategize your plants' companions.

Companion planting is when you place together plants that aid each other's growth, deter pests, and preserve space.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"For instance, interplanting marigolds with most vegetables leads to their vigorous growth, as these plants possess natural comforting properties that deter unwanted insects," says Davis. "Basil and other herbs would probably improve the taste of specific vegetables and definitely improve their growth."

You can look up the plants you plan to grow to see if they have any favorite friends.

12. Build up.

Frameworks like trellises or vertical supports can also go into raised garden beds.

"You can grow climbing plants like beans, peas, or cucumbers," says Fletcher. "This will not only help increase yield but also offer dynamic visual features in a garden."

RELATED: 10 Easy Ways to Instantly Transform Your Porch.

What to Grow in a Raised Garden Bed

Many plants thrive in raised beds, from everyday herbs to flowers and vegetables.

Root vegetables like carrots do especially well because they can easily penetrate the loose soil, "and there is more than enough room for them to grow," says Brandrup.

Sweet potatoes are another root veggie that does well in a raised bed. "They require loose, well-draining soil, which is easier to achieve in a raised bed. Also, they provide lush, vine-like foliage, which can add a different texture and visual interest to your garden," says Steve Schumacher, owner of Boston Landscape Co.

As for fruit, consider strawberries. "Though they might be traditionally planted in ground-level gardens, they prefer growing in raised beds because of the better drainage and quality soil," says Fletcher. "They also benefit from being elevated from the ground, which reduces their risks to some pests and makes them easier to harvest."

You can also include edible flowers like nasturtiums, violas, and calendulas. According to Davis, they "allow more ease in traversing the bed for easier tending, better soil quality control, and drainage." And then you can easily add them to salads, desserts, or any other dishes!

But, of course, it's not all about the functional plants. "I love growing flowers of all kinds in raised beds—sunflowers are some of my favorites!" says Ryan Farley, CEO of LawnStarter. "I think these go especially well with a classic wooden bed frame."