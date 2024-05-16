What You Should Plant in Your Garden, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Astrology can help guide all sorts of major life decisions, like who you should date, where you should live, and what you should do for your career. But it can also help with small choices, like the beer you should order at the bar, the pie you should make for Thanksgiving, and the game show you should watch on TV. And, it turns out, astrology can even help with your gardening plans. Ahead, see what pro astrologers have to say about the plant each sign should add to their garden. It might inspire you to get your hands dirty with a brand new flower—or to overhaul the entire design of your space!

Aries: March 21–April 19

What to Plant: Red Tulips

This fire sign is associated with the color red, so plants and foliage that grow in that hue should make an appearance in Aries' garden.

"The perfect outdoor plant to represent Aries would be the red tulip, which symbolizes strong love and determination, mirroring an Aries' passion and drive," says astrologist and spiritual counselor Letao Wang.

These flowers perk up in the spring, but Aries can keep things like red roses, maple trees, and anthurium around for a pop of red in other seasons, too.

To go all in on planning your yard around your Aries energy, try a rock garden. "This type of garden reflects Aries' strong and adventurous spirit, filled with bold and hardy plants that can thrive in challenging conditions," says Wang.

Taurus: April 20–May 20

What to Plant: Peonies

Taurus is the ultimate tastemaker, with a knack for making things cozy and beautiful, and its garden is just as stunning as you'd expect.

"I associate them with a traditional English garden, which usually has lush, verdant spaces and gives a tranquil atmosphere that mirrors Taurus' appreciation for the soothing, nourishing aspects of nature," says Wang.

If you're a Taurus who's just starting their garden, plant a peony. "They symbolize prosperity, romance, and the lush bounty of spring, reflecting Taurus' love for life's luxurious pleasures," says Wang. Plus, they're one of the prettiest flowers associated with English garden design.

Gemini: May 21–June 21

What to Plant: Daffodils

This sign's taste in gardens is all about the blend. "For Gemini, an air sign celebrated for its adaptability, curiosity, and thirst for variety, a cottage garden filled with a mix of flowers, herbs, and vegetables would be most fitting," says Wang. "This garden type offers a vibrant and versatile space, mirroring Gemini's flexible and intellectual nature."

Inside their cottage garden, Wang says Gemini should plant something yellow, like a daffodil or lemon meringue. However, Wang's top pick is yellow lavender.

"It symbolizes calmness and tranquility but also stands for communication and connection, aligning with Gemini's dualistic personality and social nature," says Wang. It's also totally unique, making it a fun conversation topic for the chatty Gemini.

Cancer: June 22–July 22

What to Plant: Moonflower Vines

A moon garden is an outdoor space filled with white flowers and silvery foliage that glows in the moonlight. Because the moon rules Cancer, it makes sense for them to plant flowers dedicated to it.

One such flower is the moonflower vine (also known as morning glory). These flowers can be pure white or blue-purple. They open at dusk and produce a sweet fragrance throughout the evening.

Cancer, a natural homebody, will be around to enjoy them and be reminded of their similar habit of hiding in their shell when others are around. The plant's heart-shaped flowers are the finishing touch, representing Cancer's empathy and kindness toward the people they love.

Leo: July 23–August 22

What to Plant: Sunflowers

What other plant could be associated with Leo than the sunflower?! This flower can grow up to 15 feet tall and demands the spotlight wherever it's placed.

The sign of the Lion is ruled by the sun, which gives people born under it creativity, vitality, and a penchant for being the center of attention. Sunflowers, similarly, track the sun throughout the day.

If Leo doesn't opt for sunflowers, they could choose something equally loud and proud, like dahlias, saffron, or marigolds. They'll make just as much of a statement in a Leo's yard.

Virgo: August 23–September 22

What to Plant: Thyme

This sign is hardworking and reliable—and they pay close attention to the details.

If you're a Virgo revamping your yard, you might consider adding a few herbs to the mix. These plants will give your garden fragrance and color, but they're also practical, taking your meals from great to exceptional, which is what Virgo strives for at all times.

For example, try the thyme plant. It produces beautiful purple and white flowers—and you can use it to zhuzh up a range of culinary delights, from meat dishes and veggie sides to dips and more. Pretty and practical, now that's a Virgo!

Libra: September 23–October 23

What to Plant: Roses

Libra is governed by Venus, the planet of love, harmony, and relationships—and in Ancient Rome, Venus, the goddess of love and beauty, was associated with roses.

"Libras adore a life that looks good, smells good, and one that people can be in awe over, and they are always happiest around a large group of people they can count on," says Courtney Cunningham, co-founder of Moon & Stone and a certified crystal healer. "What better to represent that than a bountiful garden of roses intertwining and holding one another tight?"

Cunningham adds that hydrangeas and daisies are equally suitable for Libra. "They symbolize love and joy while at the same time providing the much-needed balance that Libras crave," she says. "Hydrangeas are associated with apologies and heartfelt gratitude, while daisies represent true love, new beginnings, and joy."

Scorpio: October 24–November 21

What to Plant: Succulents

If Scorpio were a garden, they'd be a terrarium. "Strong and independent Scorpios are looking for protection; they feel all the feels and are best taken care of in an environment that they can control," says Cunningham. "In the comfort of the terrarium, the Scorpio can keep their privacy and protect themselves from the intensity of the outside world."

If you're a Scorpio, take inspiration from the terrarium and plant succulents in your yard.

"Scorpios can be tough-minded and have an exterior that is sharp and sometimes seen as pokey," explains Cunningham. "Let us not forget that they are also brave, loyal, honest, and ambitious." Succulents are similar and will thrive in a Scorpio's care.

Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

What to Plant: Gladiolus

This open-minded sign conjures images of untamed wildflowers. "Wildflowers grow lush and full, wild and free, blooming with light and strength," says Cunningham. "Like the Sagittarians, they attract admiration from everyone who passes, encouraging them to slow down and take in the curiosity and beauty of this world."

Since planting an entire field of wildflowers is a tad overwhelming—and somewhat defeats the idea of blooming where you're planted—try just a couple, starting with the gladiolus.

"This wildflower is a gladiator with a bold sword symbolizing their strength in character and the resilience of the feminine spirit," says Cunningham.

Capricorn: December 22–January 19

What to Plant: Pansiesae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

It doesn't get more serious than Capricorn. "They are traditional souls who appreciate gardens that pay homage to bygone eras or protect rare, endangered plant kinds," says astrologer and numerologist Sidhharrth Kumaar. "These gardens typically have a narrative or historical significance, which speaks to Capricorn's value of heritage and continuation."

However, if Capricorn is only going to plant one flower, Kumaar recommends the pansy, which makes a great addition to window boxes or containers.

"Capricorns are strong and good at dealing with problems, just like pansies, which are hardy and great for winter," says Kumaar. "Their soft colors and subtle beauty show that Capricorns like grace that isn't too flashy, and because pansies are edible and useful, they also reflect Capricorn's practical side."

Aquarius: January 20–February 18

What to Plant: Orchid

Aquarius is a forward thinker by nature, often leading the pack in terms of innovations and ideas. So, Kumaar most associates them with the orchid.

"With their wide range of colors and foreign look, orchids are a great example of Aquarius's uniqueness and individuality," he says. "They are very rare and have a complicated, non-traditional beauty that goes well with Aquarius's love of the unusual, and they are also strong and flexible, just like Aquarius."

People with this sign should also get involved in community gardening efforts. "By utilizing techniques like hydroponics and vertical farming, a communal garden exemplifies Aquarius's commitment to sustainability and innovation," notes Kumaar. "Aquarians place a premium on teamwork and social welfare, and these gardens promote a sense of community, learning, inclusion, and diversity."

Pisces: February 19–March 20

What to Plant: Water Lily

The sign of the fish is a careful tender to gardens with water features like ponds and waterfalls.

"These create a calm atmosphere that fits with Pisces' need to be introspective and feel their feelings deeply," says Kumaar. "They are full of aquatic plants and animals that show how much Pisces values beauty, spirituality, and a close relationship to nature."

Pisces should ensure they plant a few water lilies in the space. "They represent…the emotional and intuitive aspects of water," says Kumaar. "Their dreamlike, ethereal beauty goes well with Pisces's calm and loving personality, and their spiritual meaning fits with Pisces's desire for peace and spiritual connection."