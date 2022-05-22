Your signature scent says so much about you. If you choose something fresh and citrusy, you're likely energetic and easily excited. Or, if you opt for something feminine and floral, you're likely flirty and romantic. So, it makes sense that each horoscope sign has a fragrance that suits it best. Here, astrology experts tell us the ideal scent for every sign of the zodiac—now it's time to head to the perfume counter.

Aries

This bold and assertive fire sign should consider fragrances that include spicy notes like cinnamon. "This is an ideal scent for people born under the courageous, active, and daring sign of the ram," says relationship astrologer Anna Kovach. "An Aries person may be energized and inspired by the scent of this well-loved spice." If they want something more chill, they should choose purple lilac. "Lilac is a scent that brings calming to the nervous system, perfect for an active Mars-ruled sign like Aries," says Jill Loftis, astrologer and founder of Nuit Astrology. It could ease some of their impatient tendencies.

Taurus

Taurus is one of the best-dressed zodiac signs and needs a sophisticated signature scent to match. Astrology experts say the earth sign should look for low-key natural fragrances. "Heliotrope offers a soft almond and vanilla scent with an edge of earthiness that some say is more reminiscent of food than flower," says Loftis. "Being the sensual food lover, this scent is perfect for grounding a Taurus personality in earthy reality."

Gemini

The sign of the twins may want to invest in a lily of the valley fragrance for its next signature scent. "This fragrance is cheerful and youthful, which mirrors some of the best and brightest qualities of the Gemini personality," says Loftis. "Interestingly enough, it also has its dual nature, like our Gemini. Though it is beautiful and fragrant, the entire plant is quite poisonous if consumed." If lily of the valley isn't their thing, a Gemini should opt for a scent made with two primary notes that nods to their dual personality.

Cancer

There's no sign that prefers nesting at home more than Cancer—so it's no surprise astrologers suggest homey scents like sugar cookies and cherry vanilla. "The sensitive sign of the crab seeks comfort and security and loves to be reminded of home and family," says Kovach. "Those born under this sign are drawn to scents that tempt their appetites and cheer their moody nature." Other gourmand scents—or foodie fragrances like chocolate, coffee, and caramel—also fit the bill.

Leo

This sign, ruled by the sun, requires a light and cheery fragrance to match its fun and attention-grabbing personality. That's where citrus comes in. "Oranges, mandarins, or even grapefruits have a smell that appeals to the bright and dramatic sign of Leo," says Kovach. "They are bold, passionate, and energetic and love to stand out in a crowd."

Virgo

This practical and sensible sign prefers simple fragrances that smell fresh and natural. "As a grounded and wholesome earth sign, Virgo people are drawn to the scent of pine," says Kovach. "They'll enjoy being reminded of nature and feeling like they just walked through a forest." Additionally, this scent will conjure images of a freshly cleaned home, thanks to its association with certain disinfecting products. "It will make them feel as if they are in clean and serene spaces and helps them to feel grounded and balanced," says Kovach.

Libra

Ruled by Venus, a planet that was named for the goddess of beauty and romance, Libras require feminine, romantic fragrances—and what's more romantic than rose? "The fragrance of rose will help a Libra person portray their sentimental attraction energy," says Kovach. "They are likely to feel more confident and empowered when they wear this scent." If a Libra doesn't like the scent of rose on its own, they can choose a fragrance that includes the flower among a larger floral bouquet. These scents play to the sign's penchant for collecting beautiful things.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Scorpio

Determined, passionate, and loyal, a Scorpio's signature scent needs to be bold. Kovach recommends a jasmine perfume. "As a sign associated with power, wealth, mystery, and transformation, the exotic scent of jasmine appeals to those born under the sign of Scorpio," says Kovach. "This is a sign that has a strong charismatic appeal." Jasmine is also an aphrodisiac that's known for its sensual qualities—something Scorpios also have in abundance. It's often blended with other florals or creamy sandalwood and vanilla.

Sagittarius

This free-thinking, impulsive sign should consider a niche scent like eucalyptus. "Sagittarius is a sign associated with philosophy, spirituality, and healing," says Kovach. "Because of their association with medicine and advancement, Sagittarius is associated with the scent of Eucalyptus." The chypre genre is also popular with Saggies. "One of the most ancient perfumes in history, Chypre is considered more of a category of fragrance than an individual scent," says Loftis. "This all-encompassing nature makes sense with Jupiter-ruled and worldly Sagittarius. Sophisticated and complex, these scents can include floral, mossy, woody, and leathery smells."

Capricorn

Capricorn's signature scent is single-note vanilla. "Capricorn people have a reputation for being the 'Plain Janes' of the zodiac—but that's why people love Capricorns," says Kovach. "Those born under this sign are no-frills, dependable, reliable, and hard-working. They are drawn toward the scent of Vanilla for this reason." Vanilla is popular for arguably the same reasons. It's extraordinarily common but powerful, pretty, and somewhat addictive.

Aquarius

Aquarians are the innovators and intellects of the zodiac, always shocking others with their inventions and cleverness. An unexpected fragrance like clove suits them well. "This pungent and powerful spice is intense and its fragrance is perfect for those born under the rebellious and surprising sign of Aquarius," says Kovach. The scent is often blended with other spicy and woody notes, creating a stimulating scent that brings just as much excitement to a situation as an Aquarius does.

Pisces

Pisces are in touch with their emotions and highly intuitive, which means their personalities pair nicely with a calming fragrance such as lavender. "Their penchant for meditation and psychic dreams makes the scent associated with relaxation and even deep sleep a perfect match," says Kovach. "Pisces people may also find their anxious nerves are soothed by this scent." Lavender can be used as both a personal fragrance and a home fragrance in the form of room spray or a candle.

