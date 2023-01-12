Aromatherapy is one of the most popular ways to unwind after a stressful day. And if you're looking to start the new year with a fresh relaxation ritual, essential oils could do just the trick. But for the full effect, you'll want to make sure you're choosing your scent wisely, and, as it turns out, your horoscope can point you in the right direction. Keep reading to hear from Best Life's resident astrologer about the essential oil you should use, based on your zodiac sign. Will you find your zen with a woodsy aroma or an essence of fresh-cut flowers?

Aries: Cedarwood

It's time to smolder, Aries! You're the passionate and fiery leader of the zodiac who always knows how to brighten a room. Your version of "me time" often involves something active or hands-on, so the perfect scent to help you unwind needs to be warm and refreshing. Try diffusing a few drops of cedarwood essential oil to keep your senses engaged. This rich and woodsy aroma has just the right kick to it, with a relaxing citrus undertone to calm your nerves.

Taurus: Vanilla

Luxury knows no bounds with you, Taurus. You're someone who loves to indulge in self-care and a cozy night in, especially after a long week of working hard on the job. Your relaxation ritual usually involves staying at home with a nice book and your favorite treats, so the best scent for you is sweet and comforting. Vanilla essential oils are the perfect way to introduce some rich, honeyed aromas to your home—without having to bake anything from scratch!

Gemini: Lavender

You're always running around, Gemini. From family events to work obligations to social commitments, you're the kind of person who can be found carrying the conversation and cracking jokes. When it's finally time to unwind, you like to shut out the world and let your active mind get some rest. The next time you need a break, try adding a few drops of lavender essential oil to your bubble bath. This fresh and floral aroma is perfect for helping you fully decompress and calm your nerves.

Cancer: Eucalyptus

Nobody does comfort like you do, Cancer. You're known for your friendly, caring nature and need a loving, safe environment to unwind after a long day. Most of your relaxing afternoons are spent in the comfort of your own home, so you're looking for an aroma that will have your humble abode feeling like a five-star spa. The woodsy scent of eucalyptus has hints of mint and citrus to ignite your senses and help you find your zen, so you won't have to go far to feel pampered.

Leo: Orange

Leos know how to add sparkle to anything. You radiate cheerful vibes wherever you go, and people find your optimism and honesty refreshing. Although you love being the center of attention, even you need time to rest and recuperate now and then. If you're looking for a scent with the same zest and fire as you, look no further than something citrus. Orange essential oil has an effervescent energy that brings a new sense of brightness to any space.

Virgo: Tea Tree

Virgos are the sharp-eyed perfectionists of the zodiac. You're always putting in your best effort and pride yourself on being practical, diligent, and hardworking. More than anyone else, you could use a break from the daily stress you're under to keep things running smoothly. So, the next time you're looking to treat yourself to an afternoon of pampering, set the mood by diffusing some relaxing tea tree oil. With a crisp, earthy scent and a fresh woodsy note, this aromatic blend will transport you to a secret oasis of serenity.

Libra: Wild Rose

Libras are lovers of all things romantic and dreamy. You spend a lot of time helping keep the peace with others, so it's crucial for you to spoil yourself and indulge in your own guilty pleasures sometimes. To set the mood, a rose-scented essential oil can help you reach that sense of calm that you've been chasing. Not to mention, this alluring aroma is a great way to get in the mood for date night with someone special.

Scorpio: Ylang Ylang

Despite Scorpio's reputation for being cold and unfeeling, you're among the most emotional zodiac signs—you're just better at keeping your cards close to your chest than others. But make no mistake, you have a deep and sensitive side that shows itself when you feel relaxed. Exotic Ylang Ylang is the perfect essential oil to suit whatever mood you find yourself in. Featuring a mix of sweet and bitter tones like banana, honey, spice, and a hint of jasmine, it's complex yet warm, just like you.

Sagittarius: Ginger

Looking for your next adventure, Sagittarius? Between catching up with your pals after work to hopping on a plane, you're always on the go. Relaxation for you looks more like booking a last-minute plane ticket than it does spending the weekend binging Netflix. So, the next time you need to refresh your senses before chasing down your next thrill, a few drops of ginger essential oil in the shower will do just the trick. This sweet and spicy aroma is guaranteed to help add an extra bit of pep to your step.

Capricorn: Jasmine

Capricorns are very focused and practical. You like to keep things relatively organized and prefer spending your free time being productive. Still, you need to take some time for yourself if you're going to stay at the top of your game. When you find yourself overwhelmed by your workload or ambitious to-do list, there's nothing like jasmine oil to re-center you. It has a rich floral scent accented with a natural musky tone to help you feel grounded while you unwind.

Aquarius: Bergamot

Aquarians are the free-thinking extroverts of the zodiac. You love to challenge the status quo and push people to think outside the box whenever possible. When you're seeking a new perspective, you might find the inspiration you're looking for in an essential oil blend. Known for its unique and sunny tone, bergamot is a mellow scent that brings one-of-a-kind energy to any space. The citrus tones are very strong upfront, making it one of the few scents that can match your bold energy.

Pisces: Sandalwood

Deeply emotional and creative, Pisces can turn even the most mundane moments of life into a personal retreat away from reality. You don't need anyone's permission to kick back and relax, so when you're looking to create a dreamy escape, nothing beats the calming effects of sandalwood. This essential oil features a blend of warm amber tones mixed with sweet and silky accents for a smoldering scent–sation!